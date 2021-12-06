Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt Reveal They're Expecting Baby Number Two In Cute Video

6 December 2021, 10:54

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island's Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announced that they are expecting their second child in the most adorable video!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their second baby – and just like they did with their first pregnancy, they announced it in the cutest way!

The Love Island pair took to Instagram to share their incredible news with fans, by posting a reveal video featuring their first-born, Nell.

Love Island’s Luke Trotman Spotted ‘Moving Out Of Flat’ With Siannise Fudge Amid ‘Split

Camilla, 32, and, Jamie, 31, met on the third season of the ITV dating series in 2017, finishing in second place.

Their relationship has gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa, welcoming their first child in October 2020 and getting married earlier this year!

Camilla and Jamie are expecting baby number two
Camilla and Jamie are expecting baby number two. Picture: Camila Thurlow/Instagram

The pair seemed overjoyed as they announced their incredible news, posting a festive video that let the news of baby number two unravel!

In the clip, the family of three all donned Christmas attire as they DIY'd ornaments for their tree, making four gingerbread man decorations named after one another.

They wrote their names and birth years on the figurines, with the smallest one being marked with a question mark – this reveal is too adorable!

Jamie and Camilla walked down in the aisle in October 2020
Jamie and Camilla walked down in the aisle in October 2020. Picture: Camila Thurlow/Instagram

The caption read: "We had an early gift this year and we couldn’t be more grateful… 3 soon to be 4."

They revealed that they're expecting their new bundle of joy in June 2022, with the gender not yet being confirmed.

Jamie and Camilla tied the knot in September of this year in a lavish ceremony surrounded by friends and family, they even had several of their showbiz pals in attendance.

The Love Island pair have been going strong since 2017
The Love Island pair have been going strong since 2017. Picture: Camila Thurlow/Instagram

Fans and friends couldn't contain their excitement in the comments, with one user writing: "Congratulations to all 3 of you. Great news. You were my favourites in Love Island. So happy for you."

Fellow former Islander Amber Davies commented under the cute clip: "Awwww congratulations."

What a way to spread the Christmas cheer!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Love Island fans spot Luke Trotman 'moving out' of flat with Siannise Fudge

Love Island’s Luke Trotman Spotted ‘Moving Out Of Flat’ With Siannise Fudge Amid ‘Split’
Love Island's Faye Winter showed before and after photos amid dissolving her lip filler

Love Island’s Faye Winter Unveils Transformation Before And After Dissolving Lip Fillers
Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

Faye Winter had a pretty awkward encounter with Teddy Soares' family

Love Island’s Teddy Reveals Faye’s Super Awkward Encounter With His Family
Faye Winter has brushed off the viral TikTok of Teddy Soares after his nightclub PA

Love Island’s Faye Appears To Brush Off Viral TikTok Of Teddy After Club PA

Hot On Capital

Who is set to make the most during the hiatus?

This Little Mixer Is Set To Earn Billions As The Band Gears Up To A Break
Lil Nas X was joined by Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne & more in this iconic TikTok!

Lil Nas X Made The Most Epic TikTok With Stars Including Olivia Rodrigo & Avril Lavigne
Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour...

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour Is Coming To The UK

BTS' members have their own Instagram accounts

Your Guide To BTS Members’ Individual Instagram Accounts

Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic post following after Tristan Thompson 'welcomed his third child'

Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post After Tristan Thompson 'Welcomes Third Child’
Dani Dyer went Instagram official with Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer & Boyfriend Jarrod Bowen Just Went Insta' Official With A Cute Pic

More Movies & TV News

Inside the 'Nativity!' Tik Tok trend

What The Nativity Cast Look Like Now As They Take On Viral TikTok Trend
Here's the Selling Sunset cast before and after the show's success

Inside The Glamorous Transformations Of The Selling Sunset Cast: From Christine Quinn To Chrishell Stause
The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money
Netflix is the home of cosy Christmas movies

10 Christmas Films on Netflix You Have To Watch

I'm A Celebrity's Monday night show has reportedly been cancelled

I’m A Celebrity Cancelled Tonight As Production Remains In Turmoil After Storm Arwen Damage