Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt Reveal They're Expecting Baby Number Two In Cute Video

By Capital FM

Love Island's Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announced that they are expecting their second child in the most adorable video!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their second baby – and just like they did with their first pregnancy, they announced it in the cutest way!

The Love Island pair took to Instagram to share their incredible news with fans, by posting a reveal video featuring their first-born, Nell.

Love Island’s Luke Trotman Spotted ‘Moving Out Of Flat’ With Siannise Fudge Amid ‘Split

Camilla, 32, and, Jamie, 31, met on the third season of the ITV dating series in 2017, finishing in second place.

Their relationship has gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa, welcoming their first child in October 2020 and getting married earlier this year!

Camilla and Jamie are expecting baby number two. Picture: Camila Thurlow/Instagram

The pair seemed overjoyed as they announced their incredible news, posting a festive video that let the news of baby number two unravel!

In the clip, the family of three all donned Christmas attire as they DIY'd ornaments for their tree, making four gingerbread man decorations named after one another.

They wrote their names and birth years on the figurines, with the smallest one being marked with a question mark – this reveal is too adorable!

Jamie and Camilla walked down in the aisle in October 2020. Picture: Camila Thurlow/Instagram

The caption read: "We had an early gift this year and we couldn’t be more grateful… 3 soon to be 4."

They revealed that they're expecting their new bundle of joy in June 2022, with the gender not yet being confirmed.

Jamie and Camilla tied the knot in September of this year in a lavish ceremony surrounded by friends and family, they even had several of their showbiz pals in attendance.

The Love Island pair have been going strong since 2017. Picture: Camila Thurlow/Instagram

Fans and friends couldn't contain their excitement in the comments, with one user writing: "Congratulations to all 3 of you. Great news. You were my favourites in Love Island. So happy for you."

Fellow former Islander Amber Davies commented under the cute clip: "Awwww congratulations."

What a way to spread the Christmas cheer!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital