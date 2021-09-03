Love Island's Camilla And Jamie Just Got Married

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are married! Picture: Jake Quickenden/Marcel Somerville/Instagram

By Capital FM

Ex-Love Island contestants Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt just tied the knot – and they couldn't look happier!

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have had quite the romantic journey since coming in second place on Love Island back in 2017.

The pair walked down the aisle this week after four years together since they first splashed onto our screens for their reality summer of love!

Love Island Babies: From Dani Dyer's Baby Baby Boy, To Theo Campbell's Newborn Son

Jamie, 31, and Camilla, 32, welcomed their first child together in October of 2020 and now they've entered wedded bliss and luckily there are photos of the nuptials circulating on the web!

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have tied the knot! Picture: Camila Thurlow/Instagram

The Love Island runners-up tied the knot on September 2nd in a lavish countryside ceremony joined by friends and family.

Former model, Jamie, and explosive ordnance disposal specialist turned 'momfluencer', Camilla, captured the hearts of the British public on the third season of the hit dating show when they seemingly fell in love at first sight.

The husband and wife are yet to post to socials announcing their big day but – luckily for Love Island fans – some sneak peeks of the day found their way online.

Jamie and Camilla met on Love Island in 2017. Picture: ITV

The wedding had a few familiar television personalities among the guest list such as fellow Islander Marcel Somerville and ex-X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden – and thankfully the reality stars couldn't help but post to the 'Gram!

Jamie and Camila pose with their friend Jake Quickenden. Picture: Jake Quickenden/Instagram

Wedding guest, Marcel Somerville, congratulated the happy couple online. Picture: Marcel Somerville/Instagram

Marcel, their former cast-mate, couldn't help but gush over the pair's love story as he posted a slew of snaps of the big day to his Instagram story.

He wrote: "I'm so happy for these two. From the day they met to the day they married."

The Love Island pair were introduced as Jamie and Camila Jewitt. Picture: Marcel Somerville/Instagram

The newly betrothed pair take pictures with their guests. Picture: Jake Quickenden/Instagram

A clip of the bride and groom being re-introduced to their wedding guests was also posted, the couple were welcomed to the reception: " Could you please be upstanding and give a very warm welcome to the new Mr and Mrs Jewitt."

The newlyweds are one of only two remaining couples still together from season three, joined by another betrothed villa pair, Jess Shears and Dom Lever, who also welcomed a baby last year!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital