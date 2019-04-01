Love Island Australia’s Millie Fuller And Mark O’Dare Announce Split

Millie Fuller and Mark O’Dare, who met on Love Island Australia, have announced they have split.

Love Island Australia stars Millie Fuller and Mark O’Dare have called time on their 8-month romance.

Millie took to Instagram on Monday to announce that the pair ‘are both going in different directions’.

She wrote: “Mark and I have had such an amazing time together and we will forever cherish our special moments, unfortunately at this point in time we have decided we are both going in different directions and have to part ways.

“Thank you everyone for your support and we hope right now you can respect our privacy.”

She followed the post up with a quote which read: “Don't cry because it is over, smile because it happened.”

Mark shared a similar post, which read: “Millie and I have had such an amazing time together and we will forever cherish our special moments.

“Unfortunately, at this point in time we have decided we are both going in different directions and have to part ways, we still remain very close friends.

“I’ve decided I'm gonna take some off social media and focus on what's truely [sic] important my career, friends and family. Thank you everyone for your support. P.s Bye bee - I'm gonna miss you Mark x.”

Fans have questioned if it is in fact an April Fool’s prank, but the couple have yet to respond.

