Love Island 2019 To Include ‘Curvier’ Contestants Amid Series Shake Up

Love Island 2019 will see contestants of all shapes and sizes. Picture: ITV/Love Island

Love Island bosses are said to be casting plus size contestants for the 2019 series, after years of criticism over the show’s lack of diversity.

Love Island will return to ITV2 this summer, and after years of backlash over the programme’s lack of diversity there might finally be some changes to the dating programme which has made the likes of Dani Dyer, Megan Barton-Hanson and Chris Hughes household names.

Producers are apparently seeking out plus size and curvier contestants to star on the fifth series, and have already begun rifling through the thousands of applications as well as contacting people on social media.

ITV Boss Says Love Island Care 'Can't Be Indefinite' Following Mike Thalassitis' Death

A show source told the Daily Star Sunday: “With everything that’s happened, bosses know that the show will be under intense scrutiny this year so they’ve gone back to see what it is the viewers want, and if there’s anything they can do to make it better.

“One thing that keeps coming up is the lack of body shape diversity. Viewers want to see girls and boys with bodies they can relate to.

“Sexy singles come in all shapes and sizes and this is what the viewers will see this year. It’s a really positive move.”

There is also said to be a lot of changes going on behind the scenes, including a more in-depth psychological analysis for hopeful contestants after the tragic deaths of Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.

