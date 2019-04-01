Love Island 2019 To Include ‘Curvier’ Contestants Amid Series Shake Up

1 April 2019, 12:10

Love Island 2019 will see contestants of all shapes and sizes
Love Island 2019 will see contestants of all shapes and sizes. Picture: ITV/Love Island

Love Island bosses are said to be casting plus size contestants for the 2019 series, after years of criticism over the show’s lack of diversity.

Love Island will return to ITV2 this summer, and after years of backlash over the programme’s lack of diversity there might finally be some changes to the dating programme which has made the likes of Dani Dyer, Megan Barton-Hanson and Chris Hughes household names.

Producers are apparently seeking out plus size and curvier contestants to star on the fifth series, and have already begun rifling through the thousands of applications as well as contacting people on social media.

ITV Boss Says Love Island Care 'Can't Be Indefinite' Following Mike Thalassitis' Death

A show source told the Daily Star Sunday: “With everything that’s happened, bosses know that the show will be under intense scrutiny this year so they’ve gone back to see what it is the viewers want, and if there’s anything they can do to make it better.

“One thing that keeps coming up is the lack of body shape diversity. Viewers want to see girls and boys with bodies they can relate to.

“Sexy singles come in all shapes and sizes and this is what the viewers will see this year. It’s a really positive move.”

There is also said to be a lot of changes going on behind the scenes, including a more in-depth psychological analysis for hopeful contestants after the tragic deaths of Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Dani Dyer pranked her father on April Fools Day

WATCH: Dani Dyer Pranks Her Dad, Danny, Pretending She Wrote Lies About Him In Her Book
Megan Barton Hanson was seen grinding on a Norwegian rapper during her holiday

Megan Barton-Hanson Grinds On Norwegian Rapper During Holiday With Her Mum
ITV boss says duty of care to Love Island stars 'can't be indefinite'

ITV Boss Says Love Island Care 'Can't Be Indefinite' Following Mike Thalassitis' Death
Zara Larsson partied with Love Island's Dani Dyer and Samira Mighty

Zara Larsson Parties With Love Island's Dani Dyer And Samira Mighty At Karaoke Bar
Megan Barton Hanson flirts with Charlie Frederick on Instagram

Megan Barton Hanson Fuels Romance Rumours With Love Island's Charlie Frederick's On Instagram

Hot On Capital

Channing Tatum described his time with Jessie J as 'magic'

Channing Tatum Describes Relationship With Jessie J As ‘Magic’ After Celebrating Her Birthday With Heartfelt Post
How much money does Post Malone earn?

What Is Post Malone's Current Net Worth? How Did He Make His Millions?
North West was babysat by YouTuber, JoJo Siwa

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Babysat By YouTuber JoJo Siwa
Get to know Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin

How Old Is Caleb McLaughlin, Does Lucas From Stranger Things Have A Sister And What's His Net Worth?
Liam Payne paid tribute to Cheryl on Instagram on Mother's Day

Liam Payne Shared A Touching Tribute To Cheryl On Mother's Day
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell launch YouTube channel, 'In The Pan'

Joe Sugg And Girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, Launch New YouTube Channel, Called 'In The Pan'

More Movies & TV News

Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar are getting serious.

TOWIE’s Bobby Norris & Georgia Kousoulou Think Dan Edgar And Chloe Sims Could Get Married
Pete Wicks has a new girlfriend, Pretty Little Thing model Georgia Mullins

TOWIE Star Pete Wicks New Girlfriend: Age, Name, Job & Instagram Revealed
Joe Sugg complimented Dianne Buswell's video editing talents

WATCH: Joe Sugg Praises His Girlfriend, Dianne Buswell's Talents; "She's Just So Good"
Lauren Pope's millionaire boyfriend's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who Is TOWIE Star Lauren Pope's Millionaire Boyfriend Tony Keterman? Age, Job & Instagram Revealed
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series

When Is The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 2 On Netflix, Who's In The Cast And What's The Trailer?