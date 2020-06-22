Love Island Australia Francoise Draschler: Age, Job And Where Is She Now

Who is Love Island's Francoise Draschler? Here's everything you need to know. Picture: ITV2

Francoise Draschler ruffled some feathers when she entered Love Island Austrlia but who is she? Here are the facts you need to know.

Love Island Australia welcomed Francoise Draschler as one of their pretty bombshells a week into villa life.

Sure to cause a stir amongst the contestants of series one, which aired in 2018, we take a closer look at who Francoise Draschler really is.

Where Are The Love Island Australia Season 1 Cast Now?

From her age, to her job and even where Francoise is now, here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island Australia star. Be warned, there are spoilers ahead:

Francoise Draschler is now a full-time influencer after her time in the Love Island villa. Picture: Francoise Draschler/Instagram

Who is Love Island Australia’s Francoise Draschler?

Entering as a newbie over a week into the 2018 series, Francoise from Melbourne was sure to create a few issues in the Mallorca villa.

How old is Francoise Draschler?

Francoise was 28 when she arrived in the Love Island Australia villa and is now 30 years old.

Francoise Draschler found herself in a love triangle in the villa in series one. Picture: Francoise Draschler/Instagram

What is Francoise Draschler’s job?

Before Love Island fame, Francoise worked in an office in Melbourne as marketing executive.

She’s now a full-time influencer and partners up with plenty of Aussie brands.

How can I follow Francoise Draschler on Instagram?

You can follow Francoise and her incredibly beautiful Instagram page @francoisedraschler.

Francoise Draschler and Cassidy are still really good friends after meeting on Love Island. Picture: Francoise Draschler/Instagram

Where is Francoise Draschler now?

Love Island Australia didn’t work out too well for Francoise unfortunately after she found herself in the middle of a love triangle.

She remains friends with Erin and Cassidy from the show.