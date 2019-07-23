WATCH: Amy Hart Discusses Theory That Anna Brought Ovie To Love Island To Keep Amber Coupled Up

Amy Hart spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about the possible theory that Anna coupled up with Ovie, so that Amber could use him as a back-up plan.

After Michael Griffith dumped Amber Gill for Joanna Chimonides on Love Island, the country was in utter shock. Amy Hart, however, recently responded to a theory that suggests Amber saw it coming all along.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Amy said that she wasn't fully convinced that Anna brought Ovie to the Love Island villa, from Casa Amor, in case Michael had recoupled, and that Amber could use Ovie as a back-up plan.

> Casa Capital: Here’s How You Can Join In On All The Action Live From The Other Love Island Villa

Amy Hart joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"Amber loved Ovie from day one. She was like 'He's just my kind of person. We get on really well'," said Amy, who recently left Love Island.

According to Amy, Amber was "very Team Ovie," and was suggesting that Amber should couple up with Ovie on the basis that she was be able to spend more time with him in the Love Island villa.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Love Island News And Gossip

You can hear all of Amy Hart's chat on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast. She spills the beans on all things Love Island, and you can download a new episode every Friday.

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast