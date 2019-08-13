Love Island Winner Amber Gill FaceTimes The 1975’s Matty Healy As He Brands Her His ‘Idol’

13 August 2019, 15:36 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 17:24

Amber Gill FaceTimed The 1975's Matty Healy
Amber Gill FaceTimed The 1975's Matty Healy. Picture: Getty / Matty Healy/Instagram

Amber Gill had a FaceTime chat with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Amber Gill has had so much support from the public since leaving the Love Island villa, and one person who reached out no doubt made the beauty therapist’s day.

The 22 year old received a FaceTime call from The 1975’s Matty Healy, 30 – and he even called her his “idol”.

Love Island Winner Amber Gill 'Lands Spot' On Dancing On Ice 2020 Line-Up

He also shared a screenshot of their chat on Instagram Stories, writing: “It is what it is.”

Amber looked more than excited by their conversation, laughing with her hands to her mouth in one of the screenshots.

Fans quickly replied to Matty’s Instagram post, with many saying they were envious of his candid chat with the reality TV star, while some said it was Amber they were jealous of.

“I actually love her,” one person replied, as another simply said: “OMG!”

"Okay it’s official I’m going on love island next year just so I have a slight chance of facetiming matty,” commented a third, as a fourth said: “The pairing we didn’t know we needed.”

Amber has had huge success since winning Love Island 2019, but it was recently reported she and partner Greg O’Shea won’t be getting their own reality spin-off show much like former couples of the series have before.

Producers are said to be fearful of creating a spin-off only for the couple to split before it’s aired.

Instead, the Geordie beauty will apparently be taking part in Dancing On Ice when it returns in the winter.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Latest Love Island News

Love Islanders charging thousands for personal appearances

The Insane Amount Love Islanders Are Charging To Turn Up At Your Birthday Party
Curtis Pritchard's Instagram account has been hacked

Love Island Star Curtis Pritchard Falls Victim To Instagram Hackers
Love Island stars 'didn't invite Molly-Mae & Tommy' to Ibiza

Molly-Mae & Tommy 'Banned' From Love Islander's Ibiza Holiday For Being 'Fake'
Wes Nelson was spotted kissing former Love Islander, Arabella Chi

Wes Nelson Spotted Kissing Love Islander, Arabella Chi, On Their First Holiday Together
Amber Gill will apparently be in 2020's Dancing On Ice line-up

Love Island Winner Amber Gill 'Lands Spot' On Dancing On Ice 2020 Line-Up

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift New Album: Release Date, Tracklist And Merchandise

Taylor Swift

Euphoria has been a huge hit with fans.

How Can I Watch Euphoria In The UK And Who's In The Cast With Zendaya & Jacob Elordi?
Stranger Things x Nike's latest trainer is the 'Upside Down' pack

Stranger Things X Nike ‘Upside Down’ Trainers Contain A Secret Message
Camila Cabello blocks users doubting her relationship with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello's Been Low-Key Blocking Trolls Who Question Her & Shawn Mendes's Relationship
Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne will be working together

Liam Payne Enlists Ed Sheeran To Help Write New Single ‘Stack It Up’
Fans surface 'clues' Miley and Liam were on the rocks before split

Liam 'Refused' Marriage Therapy & Other Clues Him And Miley Cyrus Were Headed For A Break-Up

Miley Cyrus

More Movies & TV News

The Lowdown On The Celebs Go Dating Receptionist, Tom Read Wilson

Who Is Tom Read Wilson? The Lowdown On The Celebs Go Dating Receptionist
Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner throw shade at each other on Instagram

Miley Cyrus & Brody Jenner Beef Explained: The Singer & 'The Hills' Star Feud Over Kaitlynn Carter Romance

Miley Cyrus

Temptation Island is more scandalous than Love Island

Temptation Island 2019: How To Watch In The UK And What Channel It’s On
Megan Barton-Hanson broke down in tears about her split from Wes Nelson

Megan Barton-Hanson Breaks Down On Celebs Go Dating As She Discusses Wes Nelson Split: 'I Felt Betrayed'
Everything you need to know about the new series of 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Revealed