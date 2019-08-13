Love Island Winner Amber Gill FaceTimes The 1975’s Matty Healy As He Brands Her His ‘Idol’

Amber Gill FaceTimed The 1975's Matty Healy. Picture: Getty / Matty Healy/Instagram

Amber Gill had a FaceTime chat with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Amber Gill has had so much support from the public since leaving the Love Island villa, and one person who reached out no doubt made the beauty therapist’s day.

The 22 year old received a FaceTime call from The 1975’s Matty Healy, 30 – and he even called her his “idol”.

He also shared a screenshot of their chat on Instagram Stories, writing: “It is what it is.”

Amber looked more than excited by their conversation, laughing with her hands to her mouth in one of the screenshots.

Fans quickly replied to Matty’s Instagram post, with many saying they were envious of his candid chat with the reality TV star, while some said it was Amber they were jealous of.

“I actually love her,” one person replied, as another simply said: “OMG!”

"Okay it’s official I’m going on love island next year just so I have a slight chance of facetiming matty,” commented a third, as a fourth said: “The pairing we didn’t know we needed.”

Amber has had huge success since winning Love Island 2019, but it was recently reported she and partner Greg O’Shea won’t be getting their own reality spin-off show much like former couples of the series have before.

Producers are said to be fearful of creating a spin-off only for the couple to split before it’s aired.

Instead, the Geordie beauty will apparently be taking part in Dancing On Ice when it returns in the winter.

