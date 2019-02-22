Adam Collard and Zara McDermott Feuding Over Instagram? Fans Adamant Ex Love Island Couple Are Rowing Through Holiday Pictures

22 February 2019, 14:59

Zara McDermott and Adam Collard have seemingly been feuding over Instagram
Zara McDermott and Adam Collard have seemingly been feuding over Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott have fans convinced they’re at war amid their equally lavish holidays, after Adam jetted off on the break he originally bought his ex for her birthday.

Adam Collard is currently soaking up the sunshine in the Maldives, where he was originally meant to be holidaying with Love Island ex Zara McDermott – who is also unwinding on a luxury holiday in Fuerteventuara.

The former couple have each been sharing a number of sexy shots of their smokin’ hot bods, with fans convinced their snaps are some kind of feud between them.

Megan Barton-Hanson Parties With Love Island Co-Star Sam Bird At BRITs Bash

After Adam shared a topless picture captioned “thicker skin than a snicker”, Zara appeared to reply with: “Whatever you say,” when she shared a sexy picture of her derriere in a risqué white swimsuit.

View this post on Instagram

whatever you say

A post shared by ZARA MCDERMOTT (@zara_mcdermott) on

“Is this shade to Adam?” questioned one follower, as another wrote: “Show him what he’s missing girl.”

One person even tagged Adam in the post, writing: “Adam, you raging babe?”

Adam and Zara split earlier this month, with the brunette bombshell announcing their separation in a statement.

View this post on Instagram

Got thicker skin than a snicker 👑

A post shared by A D A M C O L L A R D (@adamcollard) on

The personal trainer is now relishing in a life of luxury as he enjoys the holiday he bought for Zara.

He made sure to boast about his luxury getaway when he jetted off, posting a picture of himself sat in first class with the caption: “Maldives here we come!”

