Where Is The 'I'm A Celebrity' Castle Located In The UK?

7 August 2020, 15:33

Where will the 'I'm A Celeb' castle be located?
Where will the 'I'm A Celeb' castle be located? Picture: ITV I'm A Celeb/ Getty Images

'I'm A Celebrity' will be set in the UK for the first time ever in 'ruined castle' in the UK- so where will this castle be and who is rumoured to be heading in?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here has announced its 2020 series will take place in the UK due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, taking it out of the Australian jungle for the first time in its 18 year history.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

However, the series may be switching climates, but that doesn't mean it would still be a 'survival' style show, with ITV bosses confirming:

"Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way."

So, where will the I'm A Celeb castle be located in the UK? Here's everything we know so far...

Where will the I'm A Celeb castle located?

Rochelle Humes announced on This Morning the camp would be set up in a 'ruined castle in the countryside' although it hasn't been revealed exactly where, but we know it is going to be pretty rural, and there will be plenty of challenges for contestants to face.

Although bush trucker trials are out for this year- ITV have confirmed camp mates will still be 'undertaking gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges'.

Before news of the castle themed series broke, there were already rumours the series could be re-locating to rural Scotland in an attempt to replicate the survival theme of the show which its fair share of ruined castles to choose from, so it definitely looks like a possibility.

Game Of Thrones infamously filmed scenes, including its pilot episode, at Doune Castle in Scotland, and the rural landscape would definitely put the celebs through their paces.

Who will be entering the I'm A Celeb castle?

As usual, there's been intense speculation about who will be competing- even more now the whole layout of the show is shifting for the first time, and there are some seriously big names in the hat.

Love Island's Tommy Fury and Amy Hart are rumoured to be heading into the castle, as well as former Strictly star, AJ Pritchard, and even pop star Jessie J.

Tiger King star, Carole Baskin, has also been mentioned, and as the undisputed viral sensation of 2020 lockdown, viewers would obviously be hooked should she enter the jungle.

Dan Osborne, the partner of last year's winner Jacqueline Jossa has also been tipped to take a turn on the show, and we'd love to see the former TOWIE star getting down and dirty!

