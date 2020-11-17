What Is Mo Farah's Diet & Does The 'I'm A Celeb' Contestant Eat Meat?

17 November 2020, 16:30

Mo Farah ate rabbit on 'I'm A Celeb' and everyone assumed he was vegetarian
Mo Farah ate rabbit on 'I'm A Celeb' and everyone assumed he was vegetarian. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb/ Getty Images

Mo Farah has long been known as the king of Quorn so what is the Olympian's diet as he tucks into meat in the 'I'm A Celebrity' camp?

I'm A Celeb star Mo Farah has viewers confused as to what his diet actually consists of after many assumed he was vegetarian thanks to his long-running brand ambassadorship with meat substitute company, Quorn.

However, as the former olympian chowed down on the evening meal of rabbit, everything people thought they knew about the athlete has gone out the window.

So, what is his diet, does he eat meat and does he have any special requirements?



Mo, 37, was the face of Quorn for a number of years, stepping down in 2017, but the partnership has proved memorable for many who still think of him as meat-free, despite him never even being vegetarian in the first place!

Viewers have been dropping Quorn jokes all over the place on Twitter seeing the athlete on the first UK-based series of the show, never ones to miss an opportunity for a laugh.

One user joked: "Mo Farah only signed up for I’m a Celeb so he doesn’t have to eat Quorn for a few weeks."

He has formerly declared his diet to be 'dull and tasteless' as he obviously has to stay in extremely good shape, choosing to eat plenty of pasta, boiled veg, chicken and his guilty pleasure, the cereal, Frosties.

However, Mo is not vegan or even vegetarian as many assumed and does eat meat, although as he is Muslim he has requested his meals are Halal, which ITV have been only too happy to accommodate.

