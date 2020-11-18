'I'm A Celebrity's' Ruthie Henshall: Age, Musical Theatre Career, Net Worth & Marriage Revealed

18 November 2020, 16:38

West End legend Ruthie Henshall joins 'I'm A Celeb' 2020
Ruthie Henshall is the latest celebrity to brave the Welsh elements as she and Russel Watson head into the 'I'm A Celebrity'camp, so who is she and what have you seen her in?

I'm A Celebrity loves to throw a twist our way, and the latest surprise of the 2020 series is none other than West End legend, Ruthie Henshall, who has entered the camp along with famous Tenor, Russel Watson.

I’m A Celebrity Fans Fuming With Beverley Callard For Not Revealing She Is Vegan Before Eating Trial

So, who exactly is she, what has she been in and how old is she?

We have everything you need to know about the last minute addition to the camp here!

Viewers were left baffled after Tuesday's episode when the campmates appeared to know not only that surprise camp mates were set to enter the camp, but the identity of them too!

Shane Richie was heard whispering to the other celebs, "It's R and R", which most have taken to stand for Ruthie and Russel Watson, the other surprise camp mate.

Who is Ruthie Henshall?

Ruthie, full name Valentine Ruth Henshall is an English actress, singer and dancer best known for her work in musical theatre.

She is a five-time Olivier Award nominee (and one time winner) and has starred in enormous productions including Cats, Chicago, Billie Elliott and Miss Saigon and still appears in shows today (when there isn't a pandemic on and what not).

On top of this, Ruthie has released four solo albums and had a very high profile relationship with Prince Edward for two (or five, on and off) years.

How old is Ruthie Henshall?

Ruthie is 53-years-old and her birthday is on 7 March (1967).

The musical theatre actress began her career at the age of 19 when she made her stage debut which proves just how successful of a career she has as she's still going into her 50s!

Ruthie Henshall is a musical theatre legend. Picture: Getty

Is Ruthie Henshall married?

Ruthie was married to singer Tim Howar from the band, Mike + The Mechanics, from 2004-2010 and the pair have two daughters together who will no doubt be cheering her on all the way!

What is Ruthie Henshall's net worth and how much is she being paid for I'm A Celeb?

Ruthie has a rumoured net worth of £500,000 thanks to her decades long musical theatre career, although this figure could actually be much higher.

She is being paid a reported £75,000 for her I'm A Celebrity stint, which definitely isn't bad going!

