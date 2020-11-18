I’m A Celebrity Fans Fuming With Beverley Callard For Not Revealing She Is Vegan Before Eating Trial

18 November 2020, 10:41

Beverley Callard left fans feeling 'cheated' when she failed to reveal she was vegan before the eating trial.
Beverley Callard left fans feeling 'cheated' when she failed to reveal she was vegan before the eating trial. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity fans were left fuming on Tuesday night when Beverly Callard revealed she was vegan moments before the eating trial took place.

I’m A Celebrity has been back three days and we’ve already got to see Vernon Kay gobble down deer testicle thanks to the legendary eating trial.

The All Star Family Fortunes presenter was joined by radio host Jordan North and Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard. However, Bev revealed she was a vegan moments before the trial began which left some viewers fuming.

What Is Mo Farah's Diet & Does The 'I'm A Celeb' Contestant Eat Meat?

Beverley was served plates of fermented fruit, vegetables and tofu.
Beverley was served plates of fermented fruit, vegetables and tofu. Picture: ITV

Traditionally, the stomach-churning trial involves eating an array of animal parts including fish eyes and pig anus. But due to her dietary restrictions, Bev was served plates of fermented fruit, vegetables and tofu.

This didn’t sit well with fans who took to Twitter to question if it was ‘fair’ for the actress to take part.

One wrote: "They definitely should have told us Bev is bloody vegan before we voted for this trial. Fermented plums? Scraping barrel there."

Another added: "I feel cheated!!! Bev is a vegan? So she’s gonna eat veg when the others eat testicles??"

To make matters worse, halfway through the trial, Beverly revealed she’s ‘only been vegan since March,’ which led to fans accusing her of changing her dietary requirements to get out of eating animal parts on the show. (Genius, if you ask us!)

One wrote: “Celebrity life hack:

“If you ever find yourself in the jungle just say you’re a vegan and you’ll get a slightly easier run on the eating trials.

“What are the producers gonna do, ask for proof?”

Another added: “I reckon Beverley Collard is about as vegan as Pamela Shipman!

“Great way of getting out of eating brains and b*******s though!”

