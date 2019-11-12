Exclusive

WATCH: Roman Kemp Bids Farewell To Listeners As 'I'm A Celebrity' Spot Revealed!

12 November 2019, 15:39

Roman has jetted off to the 'I'm A Celebrity jungle' and has one final message to everyone before he leaves!

Our very own Roman Kemp has sent one final farewell as he heads off to the iconic I'm A Celebrity jungle to compete with the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle and Ian Wright for the 2019 crown- and he can't wait to get stuck in!

Roman bids his listeners farewell as he heads into the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle
Roman bids his listeners farewell as he heads into the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle. Picture: Roman Kemp/ITV I'm A Celebrity

Roman, who is the bookies second favourite heading into the jungle after former England striker Ian Wright, admits he kept the secret for a very long time, even from co-presenters Vick Hope and Sonny Jay!

He said: "I've kept the secret for a while, and Vick & Sonny, who I host Capital Breakfast with, I'm sorry I didn't tell you, I thought it would be funnier if you just watched the show and realised it's someone else that's going to be coming in on Monday."

"Rob Howard, is going to be helping me out, he's going to be filling in, so he's in for a bit of a shock, but, you're in good hands, thanks Rob for taking over from me."

"I wanted to say to you, if you listen to the show every day, I'm going to miss you a lot."

"I'm going to miss the show so much, it is my baby, and it's going to be strange not waking up talking all you and instead talking to...Coleen Rooney, I don't know who's in there!"

Having been heavily rumoured to be joining the 2019 line-up, Ro' finally broke the news on social media, writing, "so this is *actually* happening then", with celeb pals rushing to wish him luck and to let him know they'll be cheering him on.

He's admitted he's pretty much up for eating anything in I'm A Celeb's 'meet the campmates' video, saying: "Every emotion possible has been going through me....bugs, bums, willies, balls, I'll eat 'em all!"

That could have something to do with why Ian is listed with 2/1 odds to be crowned king of the jungle by William Hill, while Roman is just behind him at 9/2!

We can't wait to watch him in the jungle and will be cheering him on every step of the way!

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off on ITV on Sunday 17th November at 9pm.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Roman In The Jungle

