I'm A Celebrity: Nick Knowles' Unaired 'Blazing Rows' Revealed By Anne Hegerty

Anne Hegerty has opened up about all the stuff we haven't been shown on I'm A Celebrity, mainly Nick Knowles's arguments with the crew and him being told off for playing with knives and fire.

I'm A Celebrity contestant Anne Hegerty has revealed just how much jungle action has gone un-aired this series and praised Nick Knowles for being protective over his camp mates, who would have 'blazing rows' with the crew over his pals' safety.

Speaking to a tabloid, she revealed: "Honestly, from the conversations I've been having with people since I got out, I think there's a lot of things Nick has been doing that have just not been shown".

Nick Knowles has been praised throughout I'm A Celebrity for helping his camp mates. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

She continued on to explain how far Nick would go to help others in the camp, saying: "I don’t think they’ve seen how protective he gets with the other campmates, and how he’ll have blazing rows in the Bush Telegraph if he thinks the rest of us are being put at risk in any way."

.@anne_hegerty managed 19 days in Camp and with the help of her Campmates, she actually started to enjoy Jungle life ⭐🌴. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/9AkQCI35zj — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2018

One example she gave was a time Nick came up with a genius way to remove the wax that was spilt over John Barrowman's gilet, which was never shown:

"People seem to know that candle wax was spilled on John's gilet, but when I say, 'Were you impressed by Nick's scheme for removing the wax when the producers said they wouldn't provide a new gilet?' they all go, 'What scheme?'"

Nick Knowles came up with a genius way to melt the wax off John Barrowman's gilet. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

