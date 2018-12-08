I'm A Celebrity: Nick Knowles' Unaired 'Blazing Rows' Revealed By Anne Hegerty

8 December 2018, 11:55

Anne Hegerty has opened up about all the stuff we haven't been shown on I'm A Celebrity, mainly Nick Knowles's arguments with the crew and him being told off for playing with knives and fire.

I'm A Celebrity contestant Anne Hegerty has revealed just how much jungle action has gone un-aired this series and praised Nick Knowles for being protective over his camp mates, who would have 'blazing rows' with the crew over his pals' safety.

Holly Willoughby Breaks Down In Tears On I'm A Celebrity Over Harry Redknapp

Speaking to a tabloid, she revealed: "Honestly, from the conversations I've been having with people since I got out, I think there's a lot of things Nick has been doing that have just not been shown".

Nick Knowles has been praised throughout I'm A Celebrity for helping his camp mates
Nick Knowles has been praised throughout I'm A Celebrity for helping his camp mates. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

She continued on to explain how far Nick would go to help others in the camp, saying: "I don’t think they’ve seen how protective he gets with the other campmates, and how he’ll have blazing rows in the Bush Telegraph if he thinks the rest of us are being put at risk in any way."

One example she gave was a time Nick came up with a genius way to remove the wax that was spilt over John Barrowman's gilet, which was never shown:

"People seem to know that candle wax was spilled on John's gilet, but when I say, 'Were you impressed by Nick's scheme for removing the wax when the producers said they wouldn't provide a new gilet?' they all go, 'What scheme?'"

Nick Knowles came up with a genius way to melt the wax off John Barrowman's gilet
Nick Knowles came up with a genius way to melt the wax off John Barrowman's gilet. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

>Grab Our App To Make Sure You Catch Halsey At The #CapitalJBB

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Holly Willoughby breaks down in tears over Harry Redknapp on I'm A Celebrity

Holly Willoughby Breaks Down In Tears On I'm A Celebrity Over Harry Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp calls Emily Atack's interest in him 'sweet'

Jamie Redknapp Jokes Dad Harry Is 'Like Tinder' In Response To Emily Atack's Advances
James McVey has been helping friend and campmate Harry Redknapp eat.

I’m A Celeb’s James McVey Shows Dramatic Weight Loss After Giving Food To Struggling Harry Redknapp
Will Holly Willoughby tipped to return to I'm A Celeb next year.

Will Holly Willoughby Be Returning To I’m A Celebrity Next Year?
Fans are worried they'll both be ruled out of the final trial on medical grounds

I’m A Celeb Viewers Are Calling For Anne Hegarty & John Barrowman To Be Booted Off The Show
Emily Atack confesses she has a huge crush on Jamie Redknapp

I’m A Celeb’s Emily Atack Reveals Big Crush On Jamie Redknapp And Fans Are Here For It

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham are still looking loved up in upcoming Love Island reunion

Love Island Reunion Teaser Shows Exes Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham Still Loved Up
Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer confirm split

Love Island Winners Jack Fincham & Dani Dyer Confirm They've Split Up
RuPaul's Drag Race coming to UK in 2019

RuPaul's Drag Race Is Coming To The UK To Crown The 'Queen Of Great Britain'
I'm A Celebrity's Dec responds to a fan's claim the show is fixed

I'm A Celebrity: Dec Hits Back At A Fan's Claim The Show Is Fixed
The Love Island cast are set to reunite.

Love Island Christmas Special 2018: What Date Is It On? Who Is Returning? Details Revealed
Harry Styles inspired sitcom 'Happy Together' cancelled after two months

Harry Styles Inspired Sitcom Happy Together Has An Uncertain Future For Series 2