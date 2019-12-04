I’m A Celebrity Fans Repulsed By Myles Stephenson After He Makes Gross Hygiene Admission

Myles Stephenson hasn't showered in days. Picture: Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity viewers were seriously put off of heartthrob Myles Stephenson after he confessed to not showering in days.

During Tuesday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Myles Stephenson made a hygiene confession which had fans cringing.

As one of the charming heartthrobs in the jungle, alongside Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Myles admission had his admirers genuinely deterred.

I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson Reveals He Fancies Kate Garraway

Sniffing his armpits on Tuesday’s episode, Myles said the stench had “woken him up”.

Shocking his campmates, Myles revealed: “How long did we do the fish guts thing? I haven’t showered since then!”

It was last Thursday the celebrities took on the Trouble Baths Bushtucker Trial, meaning Myles has gone almost a week without showering.

Ian Wright then joked: “Your bottom must smell like an atom bomb. I don’t want to talk to you and I can’t look you in the eye. You stinky bum.”

“I’m not here to shower,” the pop star later insisted. “I’m here to win stars. I’m a star-lord.”

“As you have not showered for four days, don’t you think it’s time you did, please we need a Myles shower scene on @ImACelebrity,” one person said on Twitter.

Myles hasn’t showered since the fish guts bath? He does know that’s not an actual bath right? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/xn6MDWbM7T — the awesome one (@sup3rlock3d) December 3, 2019

#imaceleb myles hasnt showered since the fish guts bath? — gabby (@GabbygalEvs) December 3, 2019

Myles hasn’t showered in 4 damn days 🥴😷 #ImACelebrity2019 — Sarai (@sarailewisx) December 3, 2019

“Myles hasn’t showered for how long? Unacceptable,” tweeted another, as someone else added: “Myles sat in fish guts 4 days ago and still hasn't showered. I bet one could chew on his odour.”

The Rak-Su singer has been a firm favourite campmate throughout the competition, however his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen recently shared a number of allegations from women claiming Myles cheated on her.

The Love Island star's claims came after reports Myles told co-star Jacqueline Jossa her husband Dan Osborne was unfaithful with Gabby last year.

Dan has since flown out to Australia to be there for his EastEnders actress wife when she eventually leaves the jungle.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News