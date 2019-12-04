I’m A Celebrity Fans Repulsed By Myles Stephenson After He Makes Gross Hygiene Admission

4 December 2019, 10:16

Myles Stephenson hasn't showered in days
Myles Stephenson hasn't showered in days. Picture: Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity viewers were seriously put off of heartthrob Myles Stephenson after he confessed to not showering in days.

During Tuesday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Myles Stephenson made a hygiene confession which had fans cringing.

As one of the charming heartthrobs in the jungle, alongside Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Myles admission had his admirers genuinely deterred.

I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson Reveals He Fancies Kate Garraway

Sniffing his armpits on Tuesday’s episode, Myles said the stench had “woken him up”.

Shocking his campmates, Myles revealed: “How long did we do the fish guts thing? I haven’t showered since then!”

It was last Thursday the celebrities took on the Trouble Baths Bushtucker Trial, meaning Myles has gone almost a week without showering.

Ian Wright then joked: “Your bottom must smell like an atom bomb. I don’t want to talk to you and I can’t look you in the eye. You stinky bum.”

“I’m not here to shower,” the pop star later insisted. “I’m here to win stars. I’m a star-lord.”

“As you have not showered for four days, don’t you think it’s time you did, please we need a Myles shower scene on @ImACelebrity,” one person said on Twitter.

“Myles hasn’t showered for how long? Unacceptable,” tweeted another, as someone else added: “Myles sat in fish guts 4 days ago and still hasn't showered. I bet one could chew on his odour.”

The Rak-Su singer has been a firm favourite campmate throughout the competition, however his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen recently shared a number of allegations from women claiming Myles cheated on her.

The Love Island star's claims came after reports Myles told co-star Jacqueline Jossa her husband Dan Osborne was unfaithful with Gabby last year.

Dan has since flown out to Australia to be there for his EastEnders actress wife when she eventually leaves the jungle.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Cliff Parisi explained their sleeping habits in I'm A Celebrity...

I'm A Celeb's Cliff Parisi Explains How Difficult The Show Is Behind-The-Scenes
I'm A Celeb does panto!

I’m A Celeb Pantomime, Starring Caitlyn Jenner As The Fairy Godmother And James Haskell & Andy Whyment As The Ugly Sisters, Leaves Viewers In ‘Hysterics’
Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie Flury have been dating since 2018

Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury: Job, Instagram And How Long They’ve Been Together
I'm A Celebrity contestant's weight loss is sparking debate

I’m A Celebrity Weight Loss 2019: How Much Weight Have The Celebs Lost This Year?
Chloe Madeley is waiting for husband, James Haskell, to leave I'm A Celeb...

Chloe Madeley Explains What Partners Do When Waiting For I'm A Celeb Contestants To Leave Jungle
Viewers think Nadine and Dec flirt on I'm A Celeb

Viewers Believe Dec Was Flirting With Nadine During A Bushtucker Trial

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes reveals moment universe told him to tell Camila Cabello about his feelings

Shawn Mendes Reveals The Universe's 'Sign' That Led Him To Tell Camila Cabello How He Felt

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' fans are urging him not to cut his hair

Shawn Mendes Tells Fans He’s Going ‘Bald’ After Asking For Hair Advice

Shawn Mendes

Kylie Jenner picked up her sister, Kendall, in her jet

Kylie Jenner Picked Kendall Up In A Jet ‘To Go For Lunch’ & Fans Aren't Happy
Harry Styles will be stepping in for James Corden's Late Late Show

Harry Styles Among The Stars Guest Hosting The Late Late Show With James Corden

Harry Styles

Shawn Mendes had the best response to a fan who called Camila Cabello 'breathtaking'

Shawn Mendes Had The Best Response To A Fan Who Called Camila Cabello ‘Breathtaking’

Shawn Mendes

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's winter 2020 series returns 8 January

When Does Winter Love Island Start? First Trailer Of The 2020 Series Sends Fans Into Meltdown
Myles and Kate Garraway flirt on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson Reveals He Fancies Kate Garraway
Netflix have removed 'The Grinch' from its site on December 1st

Netflix Users Declare 'Christmas Is Cancelled' After The Grinch Removed In December
Simon took a dig at Little Mix's new show

Simon Cowell Shades Little Mix's 'The Search' After Advising 'X Factor: The Band' Reject To Audition For Rival Show

Little Mix

James Haskell 'snapping' because he's hungry says wife

James Haskell's Wife Chloe Madeley Defends Him Over 'Bully' Label & Claims He's Just Hungry
I'm A Celebrity viewers are unhappy about Ian Wright's Bushtucker Trial

I'm A Celeb Sparks Complaints Over Ian Wright's 'Impossible' Bushtucker Trial