I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson Reveals He Fancies Kate Garraway

Myles Stephenson confessed his love for fellow campmate Kate Garraway calling the radio presenter 'beautiful'.

I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway is an absolute bae, we all know this, however Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson has gone one further and called the 52 year old one of his 'TV crushes'.

After complaining of a sore neck, Myles was offered Kate's bed by the lady herself and from that point on, his inner feelings were well and truly on show.

Kate Garraway in the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: ITV

After being offered the bed to straighten out his neck, Myles responded, "I can’t turn that one down, definitely not, Kate Garraway in your bed."

When quizzed by fellow camper Jacqueline about the oldest lady he'd been with was, Stephenson openly revealed, "I don’t know, I’ve slept with someone older that Kate Garraway. You are the same age as my mum".

Visibly flattered by the compliment, Kate responded, "That’s good to know because I think when you approach 50 it feels like you are no longer attractive. It’s a massive number and it feels like a big thing.”

Before Myles confirmed, "You are one of my TV crushes, you are beautiful."

N'aww... we may have just fallen in love with Myles even more! It seems as though a lot of fans on Twitter are already shipping the pair...

honestly when kate told myles to get in her bed, i felt that #ImACeleb — alisha 🥀 (@alishacarlyxx) December 2, 2019

