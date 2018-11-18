I'm A Celeb 2018: Megan McKenna & Presenter Andi Peters Head Into Jungle

18 November 2018, 20:51 | Updated: 18 November 2018, 23:11

After rumours that Megan McKenna was joining this year's I'm A Celeb line-up, she's finally confirmed she's heading into the jungle alongside presenter Andy Peters - but not as a contestant. Boo!

After days of wondering who will be entering the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here 2018 camp as last minute additions, reality star Megan McKenna is headed into the jungle alongside TV presenter Andi Peters, confirming it on their Instagram stories after people spotted them jetting off to Australia.

However, the guys aren't officially taking part in the show they're just appearing on the ITV2 spin-off. Boo!

I'm A Celeb 2018: First Pictures From Inside The Camp

Megan Mckenna finally confirms she's joining I'm A Celeb 2018
Megan Mckenna finally confirms she's joining I'm A Celeb 2018. Picture: Instagram

Megan was rumoured to be a last minute addition to this year's line up last week, but as the shows kick off approached and she hadn't left the UK, people started to have their suspicions, especially as it then emerged Noel Edmonds signed up at the twelfth hour, being paid a rumoured £600,000 for this time on the show.

Andi Peters posted from Australia before confirming he's appearing on 'I'm A Celebrity' 2018
Andi Peters posted from Australia before confirming he's appearing on 'I'm A Celebrity' 2018. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

We wish they were staying full-time!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Anne Hegerty gets emotional as they enter basic camp on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb: Tearful Anne Hegerty Already 'Close' To Quitting As Losing Team Sleep On Floor
Oh hell!

Dr Alex George Leaves I’m A Celeb Viewers ‘Howling’ With Hilarious Tweet
James McVey's harness is extremely tight on first 'I'm A Celeb' challenge

I'm A Celeb: James McVey's Testicle Trouble During Terrifying First Challenge Has People Shook
It's the first time they've not presented the show together

Ant McPartlin Sends Touching Message To Declan Donnelly Ahead Of I’m A Celeb Launch
I'm A Celeb 2018 Campsite Pictures Revealed

I'm A Celeb 2018: First Pictures From Inside The Camp

Jimmy Hill caught up with The Vamps.

WATCH: The Vamps Reveal What They Think Of James McVey Going On I'm A Celebrity

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

I'm A Celeb's Medic Bob revealed his biggest worries for the new campmates

I'm A Celeb's Medic Bob Reveals His Biggest Worry For New Campmates
Vicky Pattison speaks on her 'crippling' heartbreak after fiancé filmed grinding on another woman

Vicky Pattison's 'Crippling Humiliation & Betrayal' Post After Split From 'Cheating' Fiancé
I'm A Celebrity 2018 line-up salaries revealed including highest paid contestant ever

I'm A Celebrity 2018: Salaries Revealed, Noel Edmonds & Harry Redknapp Highest Paid Ever
Scarlett Moffatt will present 'I'm A Celeb Extra Camp'

I'm A Celeb's Scarlett Moffatt Opens Up About Ant McPartlin Absence
Fans comment on the John Lewis Christmas advert

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2018: A Tribute To Elton John

KUWTK sees Kim Kardashian making gestures behind Tristan Thompson's back after cheating

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's Awkward AF Delivery Room Encounter With Tristan Thompson