I'm A Celeb 2018: Megan McKenna & Presenter Andi Peters Head Into Jungle

After rumours that Megan McKenna was joining this year's I'm A Celeb line-up, she's finally confirmed she's heading into the jungle alongside presenter Andy Peters - but not as a contestant. Boo!

After days of wondering who will be entering the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here 2018 camp as last minute additions, reality star Megan McKenna is headed into the jungle alongside TV presenter Andi Peters, confirming it on their Instagram stories after people spotted them jetting off to Australia.

However, the guys aren't officially taking part in the show they're just appearing on the ITV2 spin-off. Boo!

I'm A Celeb 2018: First Pictures From Inside The Camp

Megan Mckenna finally confirms she's joining I'm A Celeb 2018. Picture: Instagram

Megan was rumoured to be a last minute addition to this year's line up last week, but as the shows kick off approached and she hadn't left the UK, people started to have their suspicions, especially as it then emerged Noel Edmonds signed up at the twelfth hour, being paid a rumoured £600,000 for this time on the show.

Andi Peters posted from Australia before confirming he's appearing on 'I'm A Celebrity' 2018. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

We wish they were staying full-time!

