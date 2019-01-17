I’m A Celeb’s Malique Thompson-Dwyer Is Dating Harry Redknapp’s Granddaughter

Malique Thompson-Dwyer is now dating Harry Redknapp’s granddaughter Molly James-Redknapp. Picture: Instagram

Malique Thompson-Dwyer is now officially dating ‘King of the Jungle’ Harry Redknapp’s 19-year old granddaughter.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’s Malique Thompson-Dwyer is now in a relationship with Molly James-Redknapp, the daughter of Harry Redknapp’s son Mark.

Sources suggest the Hollyoaks actor met Molly at the ITV show wrap party saying: “Malique and Molly got on really well at the I'm A Celeb wrap party and stayed in touch after everyone flew home from Australia.”

According to a tabloid the pair have met on several occasions since returning to the UK. The couple was pictured arriving at Gold Coast’s Versace Hotel arm-in-arm and, are ‘officially dating’ after growing closer.

The insider added: "They make a cute couple and everyone is really pleased they have remained close since the show, especially because Harry got on so well with Malique in the jungle."

Harry who was tipped as the favourite to win had previously given Emily Atack his blessing with son Jamie Redknapp. However, despite his matchmaking attempts, the two are yet to couple up.

Who needs dating apps when you can go straight to your future father in law 🤣#ImACeleb @EmAtack @Redknapp pic.twitter.com/INGzABG7fT — ITV (@ITV) December 4, 2018

Molly flew out to Australia last month with her grandmother, Sandra, as Harry was crowned King Of The Jungle beating Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack and John Barrowman in the final.

Malique was the second to be eliminated from I'm A Celeb in December 2018.

