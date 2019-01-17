I’m A Celeb’s Malique Thompson-Dwyer Is Dating Harry Redknapp’s Granddaughter

17 January 2019, 14:15

Malique Thompson-Dwyer is now dating Harry Redknapp’s granddaughter Molly James-Redknapp
Malique Thompson-Dwyer is now dating Harry Redknapp’s granddaughter Molly James-Redknapp. Picture: Instagram

Malique Thompson-Dwyer is now officially dating ‘King of the Jungle’ Harry Redknapp’s 19-year old granddaughter.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’s Malique Thompson-Dwyer is now in a relationship with Molly James-Redknapp, the daughter of Harry Redknapp’s son Mark.

Sources suggest the Hollyoaks actor met Molly at the ITV show wrap party saying: “Malique and Molly got on really well at the I'm A Celeb wrap party and stayed in touch after everyone flew home from Australia.”

James McVey Defends His I'm A Celeb... Campmate, Emily Atack, Against Misogynistic Comments

According to a tabloid the pair have met on several occasions since returning to the UK. The couple was pictured arriving at Gold Coast’s Versace Hotel arm-in-arm and, are ‘officially dating’ after growing closer.

The insider added: "They make a cute couple and everyone is really pleased they have remained close since the show, especially because Harry got on so well with Malique in the jungle."

Harry who was tipped as the favourite to win had previously given Emily Atack his blessing with son Jamie Redknapp. However, despite his matchmaking attempts, the two are yet to couple up.

Molly flew out to Australia last month with her grandmother, Sandra, as Harry was crowned King Of The Jungle beating Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack and John Barrowman in the final.

Malique was the second to be eliminated from I'm A Celeb in December 2018.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip!

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

James McVey praised Emily Atack for being brave in the I'm A Celebrity... jungle

James McVey Defends His I'm A Celeb... Campmate, Emily Atack, Against Misogynistic Comments
James McVey admits his 'negative relationship' with food after I'm A Celeb

James McVey Admits His I’m A Celebrity Weight Loss Made Him Address His 'Negative Relationship' With Food
Emily Atack rang Jack Fincham, pretending to be Dani Dyer

WATCH: Emily Atack Prank Calls Jack Fincham Pretending To Be Dani Dyer
The Vamps star James McVey's tattoo guide as he heads into the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2018

James McVey Tattoo Guide: The Vamps' Matching Inks, Guitar & Mental Health Tribute

The Vamps

Emily Atack put a body shame in his place.

Emily Atack Hit Back At A Bodyshamer Who Tried To Stop Her Eating In The Best Way
The Vamps' James McVey's girlfriend Kirstie Brittain

I'm A Celeb's James McVey's Girlfriend: Who Is Model Kirstie Brittain? Age & Job Revealed

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Fans can expect a live-action version of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame.

Disney's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Film Is Getting A Live-Action Remake
Asa Butterfield stars in Netflix's Sex Education

Asa Butterfield: Netflix's Sex Education's Otis Milburn Age, Height, Girlfriend & Films
Sex Education has been praised for its portrayal of LGBT characters.

Fans Praise Netflix’s Sex Education For Its Portrayal Of LGBT Characters And Relationships
The Sex Education cast have revealed the unique way they filmed sex scenes

The Sex Education Cast Filmed Sex Scenes In An Amazingly Unique Way
Laura Crane and Tristan Phipps have confirmed their romance.

Love Island’s Laura Crane Confirms She’s Dating Made In Chelsea’s Tristan Phipps
Fyre documentary follows the unravelling of the doomed supermodel endorsed festival

Netflix's Fyre Festival Documentary Reveals The Madness Of Doomed Island Event