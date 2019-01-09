James McVey Defends His I'm A Celeb... Campmate, Emily Atack, Against Misogynistic Comments

9 January 2019, 08:21 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 10:31

James McVey praised Emily Atack for being brave in the I'm A Celebrity... jungle
James McVey praised Emily Atack for being brave in the I'm A Celebrity... jungle. Picture: ITV (L); Getty (R)

James McVey took to Twitter to defend Emily Atack, after she complained that people keep saying "you scrub up well" to her.

The Vamps' James McVey - who has recently spoken about his weight loss - has called out "subtle societal misogyny", after his I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmate, Emily Atack, shared her experiences.

The The Inbetweeners star wrote to her 251k Twitter followers, saying "If one more person says “you scrub up well!” to me.. IT’S NOT A COMPLIMENT!!!!"

James shared her post, writing "Even though I obviously can’t properly relate, this subtle societal misogyny really annoys me."

The 'Can We Dance' guitarist then explained how - while people are probably unaware - they're contributing to the issue.

He then praised Emily for being "brave, confident and inspiring" whilst in the reality show's jungle.

