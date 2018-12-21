James McVey Admits His I’m A Celebrity Weight Loss Made Him Address His 'Negative Relationship' With Food

21 December 2018, 12:02

James McVey admits his 'negative relationship' with food after I'm A Celeb
James McVey admits his 'negative relationship' with food after I'm A Celeb. Picture: Shuttershock/Instagram

I’m A Celebrity campmate James McVey has opened up about how being in the jungle forced him to confront his relationship with food.

The Vamps star, James McVey who came fifth on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has spoken about how jungle pushed his body to the “absolute limit”.

James McVey Tattoo Guide: The Vamps' Matching Inks, Guitar & Mental Health Tribute

“The jungle diet pushed my body and mind to the absolute limit. I felt like I was wasting away.” he told The Mirror.

“I didn’t realise how much that had taken over my life and it still does play a big part now. It’s a constant battle to try to recognise that moderation is a good thing.” He continued.

However, James who previously suffered from an eating disorder is now working on regaining the 11lbs he shed in the jungle.

When speaking about his eating disorder before entering the jungle he expressed: "I was ill and I looked ill. I'm happy that now I've come full circle and see food as a positive."

Meanwhile, James has apparently reunited with King of the Jungle and pal Harry Redknapp to go engagement ring shopping for model girlfriend, Kirstie Brittain.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest James McVey News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Emily Atack rang Jack Fincham, pretending to be Dani Dyer

WATCH: Emily Atack Prank Calls Jack Fincham Pretending To Be Dani Dyer
The Vamps star James McVey's tattoo guide as he heads into the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2018

James McVey Tattoo Guide: The Vamps' Matching Inks, Guitar & Mental Health Tribute

The Vamps

Emily Atack put a body shame in his place.

Emily Atack Hit Back At A Bodyshamer Who Tried To Stop Her Eating In The Best Way
The Vamps' James McVey's girlfriend Kirstie Brittain

I'm A Celeb's James McVey's Girlfriend: Who Is Model Kirstie Brittain? Age & Job Revealed
James McVey sparks weight loss concerns.

I’m A Celeb's James McVey Has Said He's Eating 'Lots' After Growing Concerns About His Weight Loss
Harry Redknapp Wins I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2018

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2018 Voting Figures Revealed - See Who The Most Popular Star Was

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Laura Anderson's relationship 'over' after promotional holiday with boyfriend Max Morley

Love Island's Max Morley Addresses Laura Anderson Split Rumours After 'Photoshoot Holiday'
The Show Has Been A Huge Hit With Fans

A To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel Has Been Confirmed - Here's All The Info
Love Island fans call out Hayley Hughes for 'faking' lack of general knowledge

Love Island Fans Think Hayley Hughes Is Faking Her Lack Of General Knowledge
Twitter thread suggesting Strictly Come Dancing winner was fixed

This Strictly Come Dancing 'Fix' Theory Says Stacey Dooley Was Always Going To Win
Joe Sugg announced his relationship with Dianne Buswell on Instagram

Joe Sugg's Gran Reveals He's "Head Over Heels" For Dance Partner, Dianne Buswell
Lili Reinhart has taken a break from Twitter after the feuds online

Lili Reinhart Gives Up "Toxic" Twitter After Feuds With YouTube Star, Elijah Daniel