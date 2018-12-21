James McVey Admits His I’m A Celebrity Weight Loss Made Him Address His 'Negative Relationship' With Food

James McVey admits his 'negative relationship' with food after I'm A Celeb. Picture: Shuttershock/Instagram

I’m A Celebrity campmate James McVey has opened up about how being in the jungle forced him to confront his relationship with food.

The Vamps star, James McVey who came fifth on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has spoken about how jungle pushed his body to the “absolute limit”.

James McVey Tattoo Guide: The Vamps' Matching Inks, Guitar & Mental Health Tribute

“The jungle diet pushed my body and mind to the absolute limit. I felt like I was wasting away.” he told The Mirror.

“I didn’t realise how much that had taken over my life and it still does play a big part now. It’s a constant battle to try to recognise that moderation is a good thing.” He continued.

However, James who previously suffered from an eating disorder is now working on regaining the 11lbs he shed in the jungle.

When speaking about his eating disorder before entering the jungle he expressed: "I was ill and I looked ill. I'm happy that now I've come full circle and see food as a positive."

Meanwhile, James has apparently reunited with King of the Jungle and pal Harry Redknapp to go engagement ring shopping for model girlfriend, Kirstie Brittain.

