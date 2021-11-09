Inside The 'I'm A Celeb' Isolation Cottages

9 November 2021, 17:42 | Updated: 9 November 2021, 17:49

Here's a look inside the isolation homes of the 'I'm A Celeb' contestants
Here's a look inside the isolation homes of the 'I'm A Celeb' contestants. Picture: Snoochie Shy/Instagram/ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Confirmed contestants for the 21st season of ITV's 'I'm A Celebrity...' have been sharing behind-the-scenes posts from their quarantine cottages – here's an inside look!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is set to make a splash across our screens once again later this month.

As the reality TV show approaches, the newly announced line-up has gone into isolation in preparation for their Welsh adventure.

Frankie Bridge Favourite To Win I’m A Celeb Following Line-Up Reveal

Castmembers such as Snoochie Shy and DJ Locksmith have taken to Instagram to show off their new digs as they follow the necessary quarantine measures.

It's safe to say that the contestants have been treated to cushty pads ahead of the daunting Bushtucker Trials they'll soon be facing...

Season 21 of I'm A Celebrity starts later this month
Season 21 of I'm A Celebrity starts later this month. Picture: ITV

This year's eclectic mix of celebrities has been put up in cottages before they enter Gwrych Castle to secure that all contestants are Covid-free.

DJ Locksmith – of the drum and bass group Rudimental – took to the 'Gram to give fans a sneak peek of his isolation pad.

The apartment gives off a traditional cottage vibe, complete with exposed brick, rustic wooden beams and, of course, a cosy fireplace!

DJ Locksmith makes himself at home during 'I'm A Celeb' isolation
DJ Locksmith makes himself at home during 'I'm A Celeb' isolation. Picture: DJ Locksmith/Instagram
DJ Locksmith is enjoying his cottage in the Welsh countryside
DJ Locksmith is enjoying his cottage in the Welsh countryside. Picture: DJ Locksmith/Instagram

The 34-year-old music producer even set up his workout gear in the open-plan space to pass the time during his quarantine.

Radio DJ Snoochie Shy also gave fans an insight into the relaxing abode, sharing a slew of snaps to her Instagram story.

The 29-year-old has opted for a more modern apartment ahead of her stint in the castle, but it looks every bit as relaxing and Locksmith's!

Snoochie Shy shares her isolation apartment to Instagram
Snoochie Shy shares her isolation apartment to Instagram. Picture: Snoochie Shy/Instagram
DJ Snoochie is enjoying the Welsh 'jungle' already
DJ Snoochie is enjoying the Welsh 'jungle' already. Picture: Snoochie Shy/Instagram

She posed in a luxurious looking bathroom during her temporary stay, and even snapped a photo outside she enjoyed t Welsh countryside.

I'm A Celebrity... kicks off on November 21st – not long to go!

