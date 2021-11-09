Frankie Bridge Favourite To Win I’m A Celeb Following Line-Up Reveal

Former singer from The Saturdays, Frankie Bridge, has already been tipped to be crowned queen of I’m A Celebrity 2021.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to our screens this month and it seems Frankie Bridge is already a favourite to win the series.

According to this tabloid, Bookmakers Betfair has said Frankie’s odds are at a 4/1 to become the queen of the castle this year.

The former star of The Saturdays has joined this year’s line-up alongside some other very famous faces.

Frankie Bridge is a favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: Alamy

Frankie Bridge was part of girl band The Saturdays. Picture: Alamy

The 32-year-old, who is now a Loose Women presenter, is set to follow in the footsteps of her former Chelsea football player husband, Wayne Bridge, who finished in fifth place on I’m A Celeb back in 2016.

Wayne will now be watching his wife compete in the same trials and challenges whilst at home with their two sons - Parker, 8, and Carter, 6.

An insider told the publication: “Wayne really enjoyed his time in the Australian jungle, and Frankie is looking forward to giving the show a go too. She is pretty excited."

Frankie's husband Wayne Bridge was on I'm A Celeb in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Frankie Bridge's former bandmate Vanessa White was on I'm A Celeb in 2017. Picture: ITV

"She is nervous about leaving Wayne and the boys for such a long time, but she is determined to give the challenge her all and really throw herself in," they added.

Other stars who are set to join Frankie this year include Arlene Phillips, EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, presenter Richard Madeley and music producer, Naughty Boy.

The stars have already made their way to Wales where they are quarantining in their own cottages ahead of moving into Gwrych Castle.

