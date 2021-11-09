Frankie Bridge Favourite To Win I’m A Celeb Following Line-Up Reveal

9 November 2021, 14:54

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Former singer from The Saturdays, Frankie Bridge, has already been tipped to be crowned queen of I’m A Celebrity 2021.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to our screens this month and it seems Frankie Bridge is already a favourite to win the series.

According to this tabloid, Bookmakers Betfair has said Frankie’s odds are at a 4/1 to become the queen of the castle this year.

The former star of The Saturdays has joined this year’s line-up alongside some other very famous faces.

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Confirmed Cast And Contestants Going Into The Castle

Frankie Bridge is a favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021
Frankie Bridge is a favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: Alamy
Frankie Bridge was part of girl band The Saturdays
Frankie Bridge was part of girl band The Saturdays. Picture: Alamy

The 32-year-old, who is now a Loose Women presenter, is set to follow in the footsteps of her former Chelsea football player husband, Wayne Bridge, who finished in fifth place on I’m A Celeb back in 2016.

Wayne will now be watching his wife compete in the same trials and challenges whilst at home with their two sons - Parker, 8, and Carter, 6.

An insider told the publication: “Wayne really enjoyed his time in the Australian jungle, and Frankie is looking forward to giving the show a go too. She is pretty excited."

Frankie's husband Wayne Bridge was on I'm A Celeb in 2016
Frankie's husband Wayne Bridge was on I'm A Celeb in 2016. Picture: Alamy
Frankie Bridge's former bandmate Vanessa White was on I'm A Celeb in 2017
Frankie Bridge's former bandmate Vanessa White was on I'm A Celeb in 2017. Picture: ITV

"She is nervous about leaving Wayne and the boys for such a long time, but she is determined to give the challenge her all and really throw herself in," they added.

Other stars who are set to join Frankie this year include Arlene Phillips, EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, presenter Richard Madeley and music producer, Naughty Boy.

The stars have already made their way to Wales where they are quarantining in their own cottages ahead of moving into Gwrych Castle.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Here's a look inside the isolation homes of the 'I'm A Celeb' contestants

Inside The 'I'm A Celeb' Isolation Cottages

TV & Film

Could Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold be dating?

Are 'You' Stars Victoria Pedretti And Dylan Arnold Dating IRL?

TV & Film

Jade Thirlwall opened up about her childhood struggles in her new book

Jade Thirlwall Reflects On Experiencing Racism And Eating Disorder During Childhood

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date As New Series Confirmed

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande's next venture

All The Details On Ariana Grande's Makeup Line R.E.M. Beauty

Harry Styles was nearly in 'Last Christmas'

Harry Styles Turned Down The Lead Role In 'Last Christmas'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him