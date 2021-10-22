I’m A Celebrity 2021: Rumoured Line-Up And Confirmed Contestants

Who is the part of the line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2021? Here are the rumoured contestants so far…

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return this year with a brand new line-up of contestants ready to take on the gruesome challenges.

Although a confirmed release date is yet to be announced, the show traditionally begins around November time so fans are already starting to look forward to the new series!

The reality TV show is set to return to Gwrych Castle in Wales for the second year in a row rather than its traditional Australian location.

A few rumours have already been swirling about which celebs could potentially be joining the line-up, but who is heading into the castle this year?

Let’s take a look at the rumoured contestants so far…

Who will be part of the I'm A Celeb 2021 line-up? Picture: ITV

Maura Higgins

Former Love Island star Maura Higgins has been rumoured to appear on this year’s series of I’m A Celeb.

According to reports, bookies are now tipping Maura with high odds for heading into the Welsh castle amid her split from Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice.

Maura Higgins could be heading into the castle this year. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Arlene Phillips

Choreographer Arlene Phillips is also rumoured to join the I’m A Celeb cast, which would make her the oldest contestant the show has had at 78 years old.

An insider told this publication: “Arlene is strong and tough and her energy is boundless. No doubt she’ll have the group dancing around the campfire in a bid to beat the cold and keep morale high. Should be fun."

Arlene Phillips is a rumoured I'm A Celeb 2021 contestant. Picture: Alamy

Maisie Smith

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith is one of the rumoured contestants this year after her departure from the BBC soap.

She’s already competed in Strictly, so heading into the castle would be a natural follow-up!

Maisie Smith previously appeared on Strictly. Picture: Alamy

Perri Kiely

Diversity star Perri Kiely has previously mentioned he’d love to take part in the reality series, telling Digital Spy he’d ‘definitely try it’ following his stint on Dancing On Ice.

Perri Kiely said he'd love to head into the I'm A Celeb castle. Picture: Alamy

Jake Wood

Another EastEnders actor who could be heading into the castle is Jake Wood who famously portrayed Max Branning on the soap.

He is rumoured to be heading to the Welsh castle following his exit from the BBC show, which could see him following in the footsteps of the array of EastEnders stars who have appeared on the series in previous years.

Jake Wood could join the I'm A Celeb line-up. Picture: Alamy

