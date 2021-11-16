Adam Woodyatt's Net Worth: The EastEnders Star's Fortune Revealed

16 November 2021, 15:16 | Updated: 16 November 2021, 15:19

Adam Woodyatt's net worth revealed ahead of his stint in the 'jungle'
Adam Woodyatt's net worth revealed ahead of his stint in the 'jungle'. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adam Woodyatt has been gracing our screens as Ian Beale for a record number of years. But what's the 'I'm A Celeb' contestant's net worth?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adam Woodyatt has been confirmed in the line-up for the 21st season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The 53-year-old is best known for portraying the beloved character of Ian Beale on the British soap opera EastEnders.

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Confirmed Cast And Contestants Going Into The Castle

Woodyatt has become the drama's longest-serving male cast member, he began the iconic role all the way back in 1985!

The soon-to-be reality television star has a plethora of projects under his belt that have helped him amass his impressive net worth! Let's delve into it...

How much does Adam Woodyatt make from Eastenders?
How much does Adam Woodyatt make from Eastenders? Picture: Getty

What is Adam Woodyatt's net worth?

The EastEnders actor's net worth is estimated to be around the £1.3 million mark!

How does Adam Woodyatt earn his living?

Of course, we all recognise the star from his long-term work on the famous soap opera, but Adam has also ventured into film, theatre and photography!

In fact, the actor got his start in the arts through his love of the theatre just aged 13, he has professionally appeared in five productions.

It was alleged in 2017 that he got paid a whopping £260,000 annually for his work portraying Ian Beale.

Adam Woodyatt has been on your screen since 1985
Adam Woodyatt has been on your screen since 1985. Picture: Getty

How much is Adam Woodyatt getting paid for I'm A Celeb?

The salaries for the I'm A Celeb cast is reported to vary between £30,000 and £500,000, depending on how well known the star is.

It hasn't yet been revealed how much Woodyatt will be taking home after his stint in Gwrych Castle.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae reacting to Maura and Tommy flirting in old Love Island clips has gone viral again

Love Island Fans Resurface Molly-Mae’s Reaction To Maura Higgins Flirting With Tommy Fury

Jesy Nelson has tested positive for Covid-19

Jesy Nelson Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Feeling Unwell

Love Island's Chloe and Toby have moved in together

Love Island’s Chloe Responds To Critics For Moving Into New Home 'Too Fast’ With Toby

Harry Styles spoke about his One Direction days

Harry Styles Admits He Was 'Afraid' Of One Direction Ending

Matty Lee broke a huge ITV rule after signing up to I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celebrity’s Matty Lee Broke Huge ITV Rule After Joining Line-Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him