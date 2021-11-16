Adam Woodyatt's Net Worth: The EastEnders Star's Fortune Revealed

Adam Woodyatt's net worth revealed ahead of his stint in the 'jungle'. Picture: Getty

Adam Woodyatt has been gracing our screens as Ian Beale for a record number of years. But what's the 'I'm A Celeb' contestant's net worth?

Adam Woodyatt has been confirmed in the line-up for the 21st season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The 53-year-old is best known for portraying the beloved character of Ian Beale on the British soap opera EastEnders.

Woodyatt has become the drama's longest-serving male cast member, he began the iconic role all the way back in 1985!

The soon-to-be reality television star has a plethora of projects under his belt that have helped him amass his impressive net worth! Let's delve into it...

How much does Adam Woodyatt make from Eastenders? Picture: Getty

What is Adam Woodyatt's net worth?

The EastEnders actor's net worth is estimated to be around the £1.3 million mark!

How does Adam Woodyatt earn his living?

Of course, we all recognise the star from his long-term work on the famous soap opera, but Adam has also ventured into film, theatre and photography!

In fact, the actor got his start in the arts through his love of the theatre just aged 13, he has professionally appeared in five productions.

It was alleged in 2017 that he got paid a whopping £260,000 annually for his work portraying Ian Beale.

Adam Woodyatt has been on your screen since 1985. Picture: Getty

How much is Adam Woodyatt getting paid for I'm A Celeb?

The salaries for the I'm A Celeb cast is reported to vary between £30,000 and £500,000, depending on how well known the star is.

It hasn't yet been revealed how much Woodyatt will be taking home after his stint in Gwrych Castle.

