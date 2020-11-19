How Much Do I'm A Celeb Contestants Get Paid?

I'm A Celeb 2020 has a host of famous faces on the show including Sir Mo Farah and Vernon Kay, so how much does ITV pay the contestants?

I'm A Celebrity is one of the biggest shows on TV and bags some of the most famous celebrities out there every year, so, how much does ITV pay the contestants to endure sleeping under the stars and eating some unspeakable things in bush tucker trials?

The answer, unsurprisingly, is a lot of money- but not every celebrity will be paid the same amount.

Let's take a look at how much some of the 2020 lot are being paid...

How much are the 'I'm A Celeb' contestants paid?

How much are the I'm A Celeb contestants paid?

The biggest payout from the show in 2020 appears to have gone to Sir Mo Farah, who is earning well intro triple figures with £300,000 for his stint in Gwrych Castle.

Seeing as he is not only a five time Olympic gold medallist, but a certified national treasure, having also been knighted by the queen, it isn't at all surprising the athlete is taking home such an enormous pay check.

For the 2019 series, Caitlynn Jenner took home the biggest pay check to date, banking an eye-watering £500,000.

She bought the Hollywood factor to the jungle and hearing her anecdotes about the Kardashians would have made every penny worth it to ITV, we're sure.

Eastenders legend and 2020 camp mate, Shane Richie, has made no secret about the fact he was 'broke' before heading into the castle.

He admitted he had to borrow money from family and friends after 2020 proved a tough year for actors.

Although hasn't disclosed what ITV have agreed to pay him, it is likely in the tens of thousands- which we're sure the soap actor is relieved to have bagged!

Corrie star Beverley Callard is another big earner, taking home a reported £125,000 for her time on the show whilst Eastenders actress and former Neon Jungle singer, Jessica Plummer is taking home a reported £75,000.

Even at the lower end of the pay scale, these celebs are getting a huge pay day!

