I’m A Celebrity 2021 Set To Be ‘Tougher Than Ever’ As Stars Will Take Part In More Trials

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to get even more intense this year.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is about to get ‘tougher’ than ever before as celebs are set to take part in even more trials this year.

Producers of the ITV show have revealed they’ve come into the new series with more ‘ambition’ and are hoping to make this year one to remember for viewers as the trials will be more difficult than past series.

Creative director Tom Gould said the campmates will be split into two groups, with one going on to spend their first few nights sleeping on hard floors in a dreaded area called ‘the clink’.

He said: "Celebrities will face a series of head-to-head battles, and that will determine who gets access to the main camp, and who ends up in the clink.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! have announced their star-studded line-up. Picture: ITV

More I'm A Celeb stars will face the trials this year. Picture: ITV

Explaining the conditions the celebs will be in, Tom said: “Life will be made much tougher for the celebrities who end up in The Clink.

“This is the biggest change for us and it will change the dynamic at the start of the series.”

This year’s celebs will also face more trials than ever before, with executive director Olly Nash revealing that there will be a total of 24 trials this year.

That’s not all - more celebs are set to take part in the trials, too, which will provide some serious entertainment for viewers.

I'm A Celeb's trials are set to be 'tougher' than before. Picture: ITV

Frankie Bridge is amongst the I'm A Celeb 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV

He said: “They’re in for longer, the trials are bigger. The trials were quite limited last year but this year they’re much closer to the Australian series in terms of their scale.

“It’s just the learnings of having one series here and what’s possible.”

An array of big names are taking part in this year’s series, including former The Saturdays pop star Frankie Bridge, Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee and presenter Richard Madeley.

