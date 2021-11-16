I’m A Celebrity’s Matty Lee Broke Huge ITV Rule After Joining Line-Up
16 November 2021, 11:57
Matty Lee broke a huge I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! rule by after signing up to the show.
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Matty Lee has joined the star-studded line-up of big names entering the Gwrych castle this year.
But the 23-year-old Olympian broke a pretty big ITV rule when he signed up for the show.
ITV have a strict secrecy rule when celebs sign up for the show, which Matty revealed he broke when he shared the news that he’d joined, with diving partner Tom Daley.
The diver was asked to take part in I’m A Celeb just moments after landing in the UK after winning gold in Tokyo in the men’s synchronised 10m platform dive.
And naturally, Tom was one of the first people to find out as Matty spilled the beans to his close pal!
Recalling the moment he told Tom the exciting news, Matty said: “When I told Tom, he was in shock too!
“He is so excited for me and he has always been so supportive and helped me a lot over the past three years. He gives me advice about anything whether it is relationships or whatever - I always ask Tom.”
Matty went on to tell ITV that joining the cast of I’m A Celeb is a ‘childhood dream’ of his, along with winning an Olympic medal, which he accomplished three months ago.
He said: “Nothing ever prepares you for what life will be like after you do well in the Olympics. I was and still am mainly in shock that I am doing I’m A Celebrity.
“My two childhood dreams were to win an Olympic medal and take part in my favourite TV series. And now I am doing both this year!”
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts Sunday 21st November at 9pm on ITV.
