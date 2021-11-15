Peta Calls For I’m A Celeb Boycott Over ‘Tired, Tacky And Cruel’ Bushtucker Trials

15 November 2021, 15:19

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Peta has urged I’m A Celeb fans to boycott the show over their use of live animals in their Bushtucker trials.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Animal rights charity Peta has called for I’m A Celebrity viewers to boycott the show over their ‘tired, tacky and cruel’ Bushtucker trials.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or Peta, have long complained about the continued use of live animals on the series for entertainment purposes and is now asking viewers to avoid watching with claims that the animals are used for ‘cheap laughs’.

First Terrifying I’m A Celebrity Trial Revealed In New pictures

Peta’s UK’s Media and Communications Manager, Jennifer White, told Metro.co.uk that ITV should ‘change the structure of the show if they want to stay relevant’.

They said: “Animals are terrified and abused and killed for these challenges and it’s all for a cheap laugh.”

Peta branded the I'm A Celeb Bushtucker trials a 'cheap laugh'
Peta branded the I'm A Celeb Bushtucker trials a 'cheap laugh'. Picture: ITV
Peta has urged I'm A Celeb fans to boycott the show
Peta has urged I'm A Celeb fans to boycott the show. Picture: ITV

The charity branded the trials ‘absolutely wrong’ and urged the show to ‘stop’ them.

“We encourage everyone to boycott watching this year’s show,” they added.

Peta went on to say that it was ‘incredibly disappointing’ that the swap from Australia to Wales didn’t ban the use of live animals.

I'm A Celeb returns on November 21
I'm A Celeb returns on November 21. Picture: ITV

Jennifer went on to say: “People didn’t want to see animals being eaten alive and they got rid of live eating challenges.

"But we’re still seeing animals being treated in these incredibly horrific ways, all to try and up their TV ratings.”

I’m A Celeb will start on Sunday, November 21 on ITV.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles's accent is always the topic of conversation

Harry Styles's British-American Accent & Where Is He From In The UK?

Features

Love Hard's title has a secret meaning behind it

Netflix's Love Hard Title Has A Secret Meaning Behind It

Faye gave fans a sneak peak into her 'dream home'

Faye Winter Shows Off Her New House With Teddy Soares

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal dated for three months

Which Taylor Swift Songs Are About Jake Gyllenhaal On Her 'Red' Album?

Everything we know about Harry Styles' rumoured 'Pleasing' nail polish line

All The Info On Harry Styles' Very Own 'Pleasing' Nail Polish Line

Maura proved the photoshop claims were false

Maura Higgins Sets The Record Straight On 'Photoshopped' Pictures

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him