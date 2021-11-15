Peta Calls For I’m A Celeb Boycott Over ‘Tired, Tacky And Cruel’ Bushtucker Trials

By Capital FM

Peta has urged I’m A Celeb fans to boycott the show over their use of live animals in their Bushtucker trials.

Animal rights charity Peta has called for I’m A Celebrity viewers to boycott the show over their ‘tired, tacky and cruel’ Bushtucker trials.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or Peta, have long complained about the continued use of live animals on the series for entertainment purposes and is now asking viewers to avoid watching with claims that the animals are used for ‘cheap laughs’.

Peta’s UK’s Media and Communications Manager, Jennifer White, told Metro.co.uk that ITV should ‘change the structure of the show if they want to stay relevant’.

They said: “Animals are terrified and abused and killed for these challenges and it’s all for a cheap laugh.”

Peta branded the I'm A Celeb Bushtucker trials a 'cheap laugh'. Picture: ITV

Peta has urged I'm A Celeb fans to boycott the show. Picture: ITV

The charity branded the trials ‘absolutely wrong’ and urged the show to ‘stop’ them.

“We encourage everyone to boycott watching this year’s show,” they added.

Peta went on to say that it was ‘incredibly disappointing’ that the swap from Australia to Wales didn’t ban the use of live animals.

I'm A Celeb returns on November 21. Picture: ITV

Jennifer went on to say: “People didn’t want to see animals being eaten alive and they got rid of live eating challenges.

"But we’re still seeing animals being treated in these incredibly horrific ways, all to try and up their TV ratings.”

I’m A Celeb will start on Sunday, November 21 on ITV.

