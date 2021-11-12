First Terrifying I’m A Celebrity Trial Revealed In New pictures

By Capital FM

The first challenge I’m A Celebrity’s contestants will have to face has seemingly been revealed.

If you’re squeamish when it comes to heights, you might want to look away now.

New photos from North Wales have emerged, showing what looks like a very familiar I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! trial being set up over the Alexandra Quarry, outside of Caernarfon.

A bungee platform has been constructed over the edge of the huge quarry, resembling the first task the celebrities are usually challenged to when they begin the series.

The I'm A Celebrity cast will have to bungee from this platform it seems. Picture: Ian Cooper/Daily Post Wales

The celebrities will face a huge drop beneath them. Picture: Ian Cooper/Daily Post Wales.

It looks like there are two planks side by side, meaning the stars may be split into two teams competing against each other.

The walkways extend over the edge of the quarry and are attached to a bungee cord, so viewers will probably see the celebs dangling in fear over the cliff edge before being tasked to leap off.

In the last series of I’m A Celeb filmed in Wales, the contestants were dropped off at the top of the quarry by helicopter before they had to abseil down a cliff at Flagstaff Quarry.

It’s yet to be confirmed whether the new structure is part of the series, but ITV have been getting the location prepared ahead of the show’s return in over a week.

The set-up is being constructed over a huge quarry. Picture: Ian Cooper/Daily Post Wales

I'm A Celebrity returns on 21 November. Picture: ITV

ITV haven’t officially revealed the line-up of this year’s contestants, but the names, including The Saturdays’ Frankie Bridge and music producer Naughty Boy, have been widely reported online.

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller is also thought to be on the line-up, alongside fellow soap star, EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt.

Rudimental member DJ Locksmith is said to be this year’s ‘reserve’ contestant in case any of the stars have to drop out for any reason.

The start date for this year’s I’m A Celeb is Sunday 21 November.

