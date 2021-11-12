Love Island’s Amber Gill ‘Quits Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins After Just Two Days’

12 November 2021, 14:48

Amber Gill has reportedly dropped out of Celebrity SAS after 48 hours of training
Amber Gill has reportedly dropped out of Celebrity SAS after 48 hours of training. Picture: @amberrosegill/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Amber Gill has reportedly dropped out of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins just 48 hours after training began.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Amber Gill has ‘quit’ Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins just two days after beginning training, according to tabloids.

The 23-year-old, who won the Love Island 2019 series, is said to have thrown in the towel shortly after she and her co-stars flew out to the Middle East to get started on training.

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins Full Cast And Line-Up

However, she isn’t the only one from the upcoming series who has called it quits early on after TOWIE’s Pete Wicks allegedly left the show after breaking a rib.

A source said: “The show bills itself as the hardest thing on telly - and it’s lived up to its reputation once again.”

Amber Gill has reportedly quit Celebrity SAS after two days
Amber Gill has reportedly quit Celebrity SAS after two days. Picture: @amberrosegill/Instagram

The insider added: “Amber is by no means a wimp, but just couldn’t hack it any longer.

“She’s a reality star turned fitness expert and even she couldn’t stay longer than two days."

Speaking on what happened to Pete, they explained: “Pete really hurt himself on the course, and had to withdraw on medical grounds.

"Doing some of the stuff that the directing staff want you to do with a broken rib is just not possible. They both got an early flight home to the UK.”

Amber Gill apparently 'couldn't hack Celebrity SAS any longer'
Amber Gill apparently 'couldn't hack Celebrity SAS any longer'. Picture: @amberrosegill/Instagram
Pete Wick reportedly had to withdraw from Celebrity SAS after 'breaking a rib'
Pete Wick reportedly had to withdraw from Celebrity SAS after 'breaking a rib'. Picture: @p_wicks01/Instagram

A spokesperson for the show told this tabloid that the line-up had not been confirmed or denied, but ‘in the best traditions of the SAS, this mission is confidential’.

"Full details will be released when the series broadcasts next year,” they added.

Others stars who are rumoured to have joined the line-up include AJ and Curtis Pritchard, Ferne McCann and Maisie Smith.

