Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins Full Cast And Line-Up

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line-up 'revealed'. Picture: Alamy

A whole array of famous faces are set to compete in the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, including stars from Love Island, EastEnders and TOWIE.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is set to return for a brand new series in the new year as training is already said to be underway in the Middle East.

The celeb version of the Channel 4 show will see some famous faces test their physical and mental limits in a series of tough challenges in the military-inspired show.

The series has had stars such as Joey Essex, Alexandra Burke and Wes Nelson competing in the past, but who will join the 2022 line-up?

According to this tabloid, a full line-up has been ‘revealed’, including familiar faces from Love Island, The Only Way Is Essex and EastEnders.

Channel 4 told Metro.co.uk that the line-up is kept confidential until the show broadcasts next year, saying: “In the best traditions of the SAS, this mission is confidential. However, full details will be released when the series broadcasts next year.”

But for now, let’s take a look at the alleged line-up…

The cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021. Picture: Channel 4

AJ and Curtis Pritchard

AJ and Curtis Pritchard are set to be the first sibling pairing to take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former Strictly dancer and Love Island star are hoping to have a go at a different kind of reality show, according to tabloids.

An insider said: “They both jumped at the chance to do SAS when the offer came up.

“They want to show they are more than just two good-looking lads and can get properly stuck in.”

AJ and Curtis Pritchard would be the first siblings to take part in the show as a pair. Picture: @curtispritchard12/Instagram

Amber Gill

No stranger to reality TV either, Amber Gill was crowned the winner of Love Island 2019.

Since leaving the villa, she’s secured an array of lucrative brand deals and has even become a fitness guru after launching her very own fitness brand called Flexx.

Love Island winner Amber Gill is said to be competing in the Channel 4 show. Picture: @amberrosegill/Instagram

Ferne McCann

Ferne first rose to fame when appearing on TOWIE, but went on to take part in a series of other shows including I’m A Celeb, Celebs Go Dating and even appeared on the Loose Women panel a number of times.

The mother-of-one is now reportedly set to join the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line-up.

Ferne McCann is said to be joining the Celebrity SAS line-up. Picture: @fernemccann/Instagram

Maisie Smith

Former EastEnders actress Maisie Smith has a lot more free time now after quitting her role on the soap opera to pursue the projects.

Celebrity SAS would be her first big gig since leaving the show after she took part in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Maisie Smith has apparently signed up for Celebrity SAS. Picture: Alamy

Other stars rumoured to be joining the line-up are:

Pete Wicks

Jennifer Ellison

Jade Jones

Dwain Chambers

Fatima Whitbread

Ashley Cain

Callum Best

Shannon Courtenay

Jonathan Broom-Edwards

