Maisie Smith On TikTok, Instagram And Twitter: Social media handles Revealed

Maisie Smith has become a social media star on TikTok and Instagram. Picture: PA/Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing’s Maisie Smith is a social media star in her own right so what are her TikTok, Instagram and Twitter handles?

Maisie Smith, who is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing 2020, may be famous for her role as Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders but she’s also become a bit of a social media sensation.

From TikTok to Instagram and Twitter, the 19-year-old is busy getting thousands of hits across her social channels, and now she’s about to take part in one of the biggest TV shows, her platforms are only going to get bigger.

So what is Maisie Smith’s TikTok, Instagram and Twitter handle? Here’s all the ways you can follow the actress on social media:

Maisie Smith's TikTok account has been a huge hit in 2020 for the actress. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

What is Maisie Smith’s TikTok account?

Currently at 1.8million followers, Maisie has a profile full of TikTok hits. You’ll also see plenty of her ‘mumager’ Julia on there, and sister Scarlett.

Her profile is maisielousmith.

What is Maisie Smith’s Instagram account?

Maisie’s official Instagram account handle is @maisiesmithofficial. She already has some pretty famous followers in the form of Olly Murs, Lucy Mecklenburgh and Sam Faiers.

The EastEnders actress regularly posts snippets from her life on Instagram. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Is Maisie Smith on Twitter?

She is! It isn’t one of her favourite social media platforms as she doesn’t post regularly but you can find her @maisie_smith_.