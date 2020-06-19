Who Is Maisie Smith? Eastenders Actor & TikTok Star’s Age & Net Worth Revealed

Maisie Williams is racking up millions of views on TikTok. Picture: instagram

Who is Maisie Smith? What’s the Eastenders actor and TikTok star’s age and net worth?

Maisie Smith is killing it on TikTok right now and racking up millions of views. But who is the Eastenders actor? What’s her age and net worth?

Let’s take a look…

Who is Maisie Smith? Picture: instagram

Who is Maisie Smith?

Maisie in an actress and singer who rose to fame on Eastenders playing the role of Tiffany Butcher.

She appeared on the BBC soap from 2008-2014 before taking a 4-year break.

However, she made the decision to return to the famous square in 2018.

What age is Maisie Smith? How old is she?

Maisie is 18 years old!

What is Maisie Smith’s TikTok handle?

Her handle is @maisielousmith and she currently has 1.5million followers.

Her latest video, which shows her dancing with her mum and lookalike sister, has had 1.2million views so far.

What is Maisie Smith’s net worth?

Maisie Smith reportedly has a net worth of £1million.

Where is Maisie Smith from?

Maisie is from Essex!

