Meet Maisie Smith’s Family: Mum, Dad And Sister Revealed

Meet Maisie Smith's super close family as she joins the Strictly Come Dancing line up. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie Smith of EastEnders fame is trying her luck out on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor this 2020 but who is her mum? Who are her siblings? Here’s what you need to know.

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith is swapping Albert Square for the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor and there are high hopes for the 19-year-old.

And with plenty of pressure to show off the best Salsa and Cha Cha Cha with her Strictly professional, Maisie will have the full support of her family - her mum, dad and sister - behind her.

So what do we need to know about Maisie’s family? Here’s a closer meet up with the three most important people in her life:

Julia Smith has made a name for herself as Maisie's 'mumager'. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Who is Maisie Smith’s mum Julia Smith?

If you follow Maisie on TikTok or Instagram, you’ll have got to know Julia pretty well as she regularly features on her daughter’s social pages.

And whenever she does make an appearance, fans are shocked to see just how much the pair lookalike.

Julia also acts as Maisie’s ‘mumager’, has her own Instagram page (@js.management) and TikTok.

Maisie Smith's dad is also a regular on social media. Picture: Julia Smith/Instagram

Who is Maisie Smith’s dad Stephen Smith?

Not one to miss out on the family social media action, Stephen often takes part in the TikTok fun too.

He and Maisie famously recreated a childhood photo of her on his shoulders on TikTok.

Maisie Smith and sister Scarlett are incredibly close siblings. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Who is Maisie Smith’s sister Scarlett Smith?

Maisie and her older sister Scarlett are very close and again, the pair look incredibly alike.

Scarlett is currently at university studying TV production.