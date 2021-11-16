Why Two Celebrities Are Missing From I’m A Celeb 2021 Line-Up Announcement

By Capital FM

Fans are wondering why two celebrities who were reported to be entering I’m A Celeb are missing from ITV’s official announcement.

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt were missing from the line-up when I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! announced who would be entering the castle this weekend.

The Saturdays’ Frankie Bridge, ex Strictly judge Arlene Phillips and presenter Richard Madeley were among the contestants confirmed, but after weeks of rumours involving Adam and Simon fans have been left confused as to why they were missing from the announcement.

But I’m A Celeb bosses are known for keeping wildcard additions for later on in the series and it turns out Adam and Simon are exactly that.

Viewers reckon the soap stars could be late arrivals for a battle of the soaps type of bush tucker trial.

Adam and Simon are set to join Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith, French football star David Ginola, music producer Naughty Boy and radio host Snoochie Shy.

Paralympian Kadeena Cox and Olympian Matty Lee are also on the line-up.

Ant and Dec have been teasing the 2021 series for weeks, confirming Kiosk Cledwyn, who replaced Kiosk Kev in 2020, would be returning this year.

The new series kicks off on Sunday 21 November, returning to its new home at Grwych Castle after producers re-located the show to North Wales in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The stars have been isolating in the run-up to the new show.

