I’m A Celeb 2021 Lines Up Music Star As Back-Up Contestant

I'm A Celeb are keeping one celebrity as a reserve contestant. Picture: ITV

ITV are prepared for any drop-outs this year, keeping a reserve contestant if anything changes to the current line-up.

The reported I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! line-up has been revealed this week, unveiling the celebrities who will be taking on Gwrych Castle.

But there is one celebrity who is being kept as a back-up contestant, meaning they won’t actually be entering the series when it begins in a few weeks.

The celebrities ‘confirmed’ for the castle so far include The Saturdays’ Frankie Bridge, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, and EastEnders’ Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt.

Leon Rolle is a member of Rudimental. Picture: Getty

One celebrity who is among the revealed line-up won’t be joining the rest of the contestants, as they’re being kept as a ‘reserve’ in case any of the celebrities have to drop out for any reason.

The ‘back-up’ celeb is Rudimental star Locksmith, real name Leon Rolle.

He and his group are best known for songs such as ‘Not Giving In’ and ‘Waiting All Night’.

Last year’s ‘reserve’ contestant was Jordan North, who went on to finish second in the series when rapper Naughty Boy was forced to pull out due to personal reasons.

Rudimental are a drum and bass group. Picture: Getty

Naughty Boy, real name Shahid Khan, is on this year’s line-up instead.

I’m A Celeb is expected to launch on 21 November at Gwrych Castle, the home it relocated to last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The North Wales location could become the show’s permanent location after the success of last year’s series, where Giovanna Fletcher was crowned queen of the castle.

