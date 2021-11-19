Frankie & Wayne Bridge's Relationship Timeline: Inside The 'I'm A Celeb' Couple's Journey

Everything you need to know about Frankie and Wayne's relationship
Everything you need to know about Frankie and Wayne's relationship. Picture: Getty/Frankie Bridge/Instagram
Frankie and Wayne Bridge have taken it turns having their stint in the jungle, but how did they meet and how long have they been together?

Frankie Bridge is a contestant on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, following in the footsteps of her husband Wayne Bridge.

The former Premier League footballer competed in the survival reality series back in 2016, with his wife supporting him every step of the way!

Inside The Spooky I’m A Celebrity 2021 Camp At Gwrych Castle

Now, it's The Saturdays star's turn to take on the dreaded bushtucker trials, as she's a favourite to win the 21st season of the show.

So, how did the reality television stars meet and when did they get married? Let’s take a look at their journey…

When did Frankie Bridge and Wayne Bridge meet?

Frankie, 32, and Wayne, 41, began dating over a decade ago back in 2010.

The pair were introduced by none other than mutual friend James Corden – he's a celebrity cupid!

Wayne spoke about the set-up with his beau at the hands of Corden during his stint on I'm A Celeb, he said: "He got her phone, put my number in it and then put her number in my phone.

"And then we basically text a little bit, and just ended up going for dinner," he revealed to his fellow contestants in the jungle.

Frankie and Wayne got married in 2014
Frankie and Wayne got married in 2014. Picture: Frankie Bridge/Instagram

How did Wayne Bridges propose to Frankie?

The famous couple dated for three years before the sportsman popped the question!

They became engaged in 2013 and the pop star even divulged some information on the adorable moment on Capital Breakfast way back in 2016!

She said: "Wayne took me to a hotel and he got my dogs involved. I didn't know my dogs were there and they came in in little bride and groom outfits. And Pixie had the ring around her neck on a ribbon."

Her dazzling ring is estimated to be worth an eye-watering £40,000.

When did Frankie and Wayne Bridge get married?

They tied a knot just a year after their engagement, having a very lavish ceremony in 2014.

The wedding took place at the mystical Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire, they had a star-studded guest list with Frankie's bandmates in attendance; Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White.

Do they have children?

The talented couple shares two sons together, Parker and Carter.

Frankie gave birth to her first child in 2013 and welcome their second in 2015.

The mum-of-two is also stepmother to Wayne's eldest child Jaydon, 14, who he shares with his previous partner Vanessa Perroncel.

The pop star turned presenter frequently posts a slew of sweet snaps to the 'Gram of her husband and their kids – too cute!

