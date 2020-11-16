Holly Arnold Introduced Herself As MBE & 'I'm A Celeb' Viewers Are Roasting Her

16 November 2020, 10:39 | Updated: 16 November 2020, 11:43

As Holly Arnold entered 'I'm A Celeb' 2020 she introduced herself as MBE to her fellow camp mates and viewers were left cringing.

I'm A Celeb viewers were left cringing when Holly Arnold MBE used her full title when introducing herself to the other campmates over walkie talkie and she even got roasted by Ant & Dec for her dropping the 'MBE' bomb so early into the series.

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Beverley Callard Before And After Surgery Transformation Pictures

Holly Arnold introduces herself as Holly Arnold MBE on 'I'm A Celeb'
Holly Arnold introduces herself as Holly Arnold MBE on 'I'm A Celeb'. Picture: ITV I'm A Celeb

As the gold medal Paralympian flew into the Castle grounds and stepped off the helicopter, she and other camp mates introduced themselves to the other half of the team over the radio.

Whilst saying hello, she used her full title, much to the surprise of the celebs, viewers and even Ant & Dec.

Cutting back to the presenters, Ant jokingly corrected Dec as to his full name saying:

"It's actually Ant McPartlin OBE."

Twitter had just as hilarious of a reaction to the whole saga, with many roasting the celeb, asking if she has an MBE, because they 'didn't quite catch her saying it'.

We're slightly worried this may become a recurring joke as it's literally one episode into the series and we think someone needs to go in there and tell her to drop the 'MBE' thing before it's too late.

Other have pointed out Mo Farah didn't introduce himself as 'Sir' which is a higher honour than MBE and joked Holly may not be too happy when she finds out she isn't the top of the Queen's honours list.

This is the type of content viewers live for and why I'm A Celeb continues to be so popular, because there really is nothing as entertaining for audiences than roasting a bunch of celebs who are living in a freezing cold castle for a couple of weeks.

Especially during lockdown.

To be fair, if we had an MBE, we would be dropping into conversation all day long!

We say, long live Holly Arnold MBE!

