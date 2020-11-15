I'm A Celebrity 2020: Beverley Callard Before And After Surgery Transformation Pictures

15 November 2020, 20:52

Beverley Callard has been on people's TV screens for years
Beverley Callard has been on people's TV screens for years. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb/ Getty Images

Beverley Callard AKA Liz McDonald from 'Coronation Street' has entered I'm A Celebrity castle and viewers are shook at just how different she looks as the actress details her surgery journey.

Coronation Street legend, Beverley Callard, has entered the I'm A Celebrity castle and fans are so excited to see their favourite soap actress in a whole different setting.

However, some viewers have been pointing out just how different she looks in recent times and are wondering if she's had any surgery done.

And the star has been more than open about her procedures...

INSIDE: 'I'm A Celeb' 2020 Camp Is Completely Transformed Into Medieval Set Up

Viewers suspect Beverley Callard may have had some work done
Viewers suspect Beverley Callard may have had some work done. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb

The 64-year-old actress, who left the soap in June 2020 after more than 20 years has been honest about having some tweaks and adjustments to her face, so much so she even starred on Sky show Stitch Me, Lift Me, Tuck Me back in 2013.

She admitted: "I’m very conscious about my neck. I looked about 50 on my neck when I was 16."

Beverley even admitted at the time she loved the results of the botox she had on her nose she could see herself getting 'addicted' to it.

Beverley Callard starred on a Sky show documenting her botox
Beverley Callard starred on a Sky show documenting her botox. Picture: 'Stitch Me, Lift Me, Tuck Me' Sky Living

So, we know the star has had fillers in her face to help smoothen the appearance of her skin and fine lines that have appeared over time.

However, some think the results seem more drastic than botox and have wondered if the soap star has actually had a face lift to rejuvenate her face.

Beverley Callard plays Liz McDonald on Coronation Street
Beverley Callard plays Liz McDonald on Coronation Street. Picture: Getty Images

As the celebs are on the show for a couple of weeks and become more relaxed, they usually chat to other camp mates about all sorts in their personal lives, so we reckon it's only a matter of time until she reveals what work has gone on to alter her appearance.

Beverley Callard enters the 2020 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle
Beverley Callard enters the 2020 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle. Picture: Getty Images

In the meantime, we will have to speculate amongst ourselves about what ol' Liz has had behind the scenes and honestly, that's showbiz baby!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Im A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

The winner of I'm A Celeb 2020 will be crowned King or Queen of The Castle. But when's the final?

When Is The I’m A Celebrity 2020 Final?

Giovanna Fletcher and husband Tom from McFly

I'm A Celebrity Giovanna Fletcher: McFly Husband And Three Children Revealed
Vernon Kay's showbiz wife and children revealed.

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Vernon Kay’s Wife Tess Daly And Their Children Revealed
Ant & Dec will of course host the new series of I'm A Celeb. But how long is it on for?

How Long Is I’m A Celebrity 2020 On For?

Shane Richie is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2020. But who is his wife and who are his children?

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Who Are Shane Richie's Wife And Children?
Inside AJ Pritchard's relationship with dancer Abbie Quinnen

Inside AJ Pritchard's Relationship With Dancer Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen

Hot On Capital

I'm A Celebrity is taking place in Wales this year

What Are The Coronavirus Rules In Wales As I’m A Celebrity Begins At Gwrych Castle
Giovanna Fletcher has a famous brother!

I'm A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher’s Famous Brother Revealed

Extra Camp is no longer on TV

Why Is I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp Not On TV Anymore?

Medic Bob won't be on 'I'm A Celeb' for the first time in 20 years

Where Is Medic Bob On I'm A Celebrity 2020?

Kiosk Keith was sacked in 2018

What Happened To Kiosk Keith? Why The I’m A Celebrity Star Was Sacked
Ant and Dec have formed their own social bubble throughout I'm A Celeb

How I’m A Celebrity 2020 Cast And Crew Are Staying Coronavirus Safe

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The I'm A Celeb castle is in North Wales

What Castle Is Being Used For I’m A Celebrity 2020?

I'm A Celebrity 2020 is on for a shorter period than usual

How Long Is I’m A Celebrity On For? The Changes To 2020 Series' Format
ITV reveal the 2020 'I'm A Celebrity' camp

INSIDE: 'I'm A Celeb' 2020 Camp Is Completely Transformed Into Medieval Set Up
The John Lewis Christmas advert for 2020 is sung by Celeste

Meet Celeste, The Singer Behind The New John Lewis Christmas Advert
Dash and Lily season 2 is yet to be confirmed

Dash & Lily Season 2: Will There Be Another Series On Netflix?
Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 2

Emily In Paris Will Return For Season 2 Netflix Has Confirmed