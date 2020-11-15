I'm A Celebrity 2020: Beverley Callard Before And After Surgery Transformation Pictures

Beverley Callard has been on people's TV screens for years. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb/ Getty Images

Beverley Callard AKA Liz McDonald from 'Coronation Street' has entered I'm A Celebrity castle and viewers are shook at just how different she looks as the actress details her surgery journey.

Coronation Street legend, Beverley Callard, has entered the I'm A Celebrity castle and fans are so excited to see their favourite soap actress in a whole different setting.

However, some viewers have been pointing out just how different she looks in recent times and are wondering if she's had any surgery done.

And the star has been more than open about her procedures...

INSIDE: 'I'm A Celeb' 2020 Camp Is Completely Transformed Into Medieval Set Up

Viewers suspect Beverley Callard may have had some work done. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb

The 64-year-old actress, who left the soap in June 2020 after more than 20 years has been honest about having some tweaks and adjustments to her face, so much so she even starred on Sky show Stitch Me, Lift Me, Tuck Me back in 2013.

She admitted: "I’m very conscious about my neck. I looked about 50 on my neck when I was 16."

Beverley even admitted at the time she loved the results of the botox she had on her nose she could see herself getting 'addicted' to it.

Beverley Callard starred on a Sky show documenting her botox. Picture: 'Stitch Me, Lift Me, Tuck Me' Sky Living

So, we know the star has had fillers in her face to help smoothen the appearance of her skin and fine lines that have appeared over time.

However, some think the results seem more drastic than botox and have wondered if the soap star has actually had a face lift to rejuvenate her face.

Beverley Callard plays Liz McDonald on Coronation Street. Picture: Getty Images

As the celebs are on the show for a couple of weeks and become more relaxed, they usually chat to other camp mates about all sorts in their personal lives, so we reckon it's only a matter of time until she reveals what work has gone on to alter her appearance.

Beverley Callard enters the 2020 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle. Picture: Getty Images

In the meantime, we will have to speculate amongst ourselves about what ol' Liz has had behind the scenes and honestly, that's showbiz baby!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Im A Celeb News