INSIDE: 'I'm A Celeb' 2020 Camp Is Completely Transformed Into Medieval Set Up

13 November 2020, 10:35

The first photos inside the 'I'm A Celeb' camp reveal the completely transformed set up for the 2020 series including medieval theme and weatherproof sleeping arrangements.

We've finally got to see inside the 'I'm A Celebrity' 2020 camp based in Gwrych Castle, Wales, ahead of the series kicking off this weekend.

It's safe to say the celebrities are in for a seriously tough ride in the brutally cold conditions and transformed set up shows exactly what they're in for, with old, mouldy furniture buried amongst the bare-boned, brick surroundings.

When Does I’m A Celebrity 2020 Start?

ITV reveal the 2020 'I'm A Celebrity' camp
ITV reveal the 2020 'I'm A Celebrity' camp. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb

Gone are their incredible leafy surroundings, sleeping to the sound of exotic birds and the jungle canyon ceiling, with this year's bunch in for a very different, and what looks like difficult stint inside the old castle.

The infamous jungle telephone has been recreated inside the stone living area, where camp mates will communicate with each other when competing for 'Castle Coins' and the treats they can buy with them.

ITV reveal the very different 'I'm A Celeb' camp for 2020
ITV reveal the very different 'I'm A Celeb' camp for 2020. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb

The whole set up follows an old, medieval theme and the traditional hammocks and campfire area has been replaced by a series of stone-walled off rooms, with a separate area to sleep and live in.

This is likely to provide the celebs with a bit more shelter than usual, as rather than the warm and wet conditions of the Australian jungle, they'll be enduring temperatures around 6 degrees celsius at night.

The Welsh 'I'm A Celeb' camp has been set up with a medieval theme
The Welsh 'I'm A Celeb' camp has been set up with a medieval theme. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb

As always, the celebrities will be tasked with collecting their own water, which they'll have to visit a pretty Game of Thrones style courtyard to do, as well as collect their own wood for the fire we're sure they're all going to be in dire need of!

The celebrities will be sleeping on rusty, old, but raised beds, to help them endure the bitingly cold conditions, but we can't help but wonder if there is one for everyone?

The celebs will sleep on raised beds to help them endure the cold
The celebs will sleep on raised beds to help them endure the cold. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb

Of course, we haven't even mentioned the rumoured ghosts that are said to haunt the walls of the castle, we'll leave that until the series starts (major side eye emoji).

I'm A Celebrity kicks off on Sunday 15th November at 9pm.

