When Does I’m A Celebrity 2020 Start?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2020 will be filmed in the UK for the first time ever, but when is it on?

I’m A Celebrity have officially revealed their brand-new filming location and the celebrity line-up rumours have already begun - so when will I’m A Celebrity start?

With the likes of Carole Baskin, Tommy Fury and Jessie J all part of the rumoured line up for 2020, fans and viewers of the show are getting very excited for the upcoming start date already.

Not only that, but ITV producers of the show have also confirmed that despite coronavirus and travel restrictions, I’m A Celebrity WILL go ahead this year but in a different location - a Welsh castle.

So when does I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2020 start? Here’s what we know:

Not letting a little thing like a worldwide pandemic get in the way of I’m a Celebrity, producers of the show have confirmed they will still film but this time, it’s happening the UK.

As of yet, there is no official start date for I’m A Celebrity. However, the popular reality TV show usually always begins mid-November with a final happening just before Christmas.

The series, based on many others, usually lasts around 22 days with at least an hour-long episode every night.