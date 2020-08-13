When Does I’m A Celebrity 2020 Start?

13 August 2020, 14:51

I'm A Celebrity fans are eager to find out the 2020 start date
I'm A Celebrity fans are eager to find out the 2020 start date. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2020 will be filmed in the UK for the first time ever, but when is it on?

I’m A Celebrity have officially revealed their brand-new filming location and the celebrity line-up rumours have already begun - so when will I’m A Celebrity start?

With the likes of Carole Baskin, Tommy Fury and Jessie J all part of the rumoured line up for 2020, fans and viewers of the show are getting very excited for the upcoming start date already.

Not only that, but ITV producers of the show have also confirmed that despite coronavirus and travel restrictions, I’m A Celebrity WILL go ahead this year but in a different location - a Welsh castle.

Maya Jama Tipped For I’m A Celebrity 2020 Cast

So when does I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2020 start? Here’s what we know:

Ant and Dec have confirmed the 2020 series will happen in the UK
Ant and Dec have confirmed the 2020 series will happen in the UK. Picture: PA

When does I’m A Celebrity 2020 start? Is it going ahead?

Not letting a little thing like a worldwide pandemic get in the way of I’m a Celebrity, producers of the show have confirmed they will still film but this time, it’s happening the UK.

As of yet, there is no official start date for I’m A Celebrity. However, the popular reality TV show usually always begins mid-November with a final happening just before Christmas.

The series, based on many others, usually lasts around 22 days with at least an hour-long episode every night.

More News

See more More News

There are a number of shows similar to Selling Sunset

Shows Like Selling Sunset: Five Property Series Just As Dramatic And Addictive

40% of students have A-levels downgraded by exam board

A-Level Students Anger As They See A 40% Downgrade From Predicted Grades

The rich young couple who bought the $40 million Selling Sunset listing

Selling Sunset: Who Bought The $40 Million House Sold By Jason Oppenheim?

Features

Dani Dyer is expecting her first baby

Pregnant Dani Dyer Displays Baby Bump In Glamorous Instagram Pictures

Who is Jesy Nelson dating?

Jesy Nelson Boyfriend: Who Is The Little Mix Star Dating?

Sex Education is set to resume filming this month, but the Netflix show needs extras!

Sex Education Is Looking For Extras For Season 3 Of Hit Netflix Show

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters