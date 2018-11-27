Harry Redknapp Ready To Ask ‘Peng Ting’ Wife Sandra To Go ‘Grinding’ After Learning Slang In The I’m A Celeb Jungle

27 November 2018, 21:39

Harry Redknapp has been winning the nation over with his appearance on I'm A Celeb
Harry Redknapp has been winning the nation over with his appearance on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Harry Redknapp has been going down a treat with I’m A Celeb viewers because of the way he speaks about his wife, Sandra.

And now the the football manager is ready to shower her with some new compliments as he’s been learning slang from Fleur East and Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

During tonight’s episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, Fleur said: “So he’s been overhearing a few little slang words and you know Harry’s quite inquisitive so he’s looking over going guys what does this mean, what does that mean?”

Footage was then shown of Harry saying to Fleur: “We’re going for a bit of… what’s it called the dancing?” 

“Grinding,” she replied.

He added: “I’ll be going around talking like that Sandra.  Fancy a bit of grinding Sandra?”

Oh, Hazza!

Later on, Fleur said to him: “When you see her, say Sandra, you peng ting.”

He replied: “She’ll ask what needed painting.”

Malique and Fleur then rapped: “Peng ting called Sandra. Wanna jump in my Range Rover.”

He is too precious.

