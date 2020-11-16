Giovanna Fletcher Roasted For Endless 'Knickers' Comments On I'm A Celeb

'I'm A Celeb' viewers are wondering if Giovanna Fletcher has a thing about knickers after mentioning them a whole lot on the first episode of the 2020 series.

Giovanna Fletcher has left I'm A Celeb viewers in hysterics after mentioning knickers a whole lot in just the first episode as the 2020 series kicks off, with many even starting a drinking game over it.

Holly Arnold Introduced Herself As MBE & 'I'm A Celeb' Viewers Are Eye Rolling

Giovanna Fletcher spawns drinking game with 'knickers' comments. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb

Are we going to have to guess how many times Giovanna mentions “knickers” throughout the series. #ImACeleb — Maddie Ottaway (@MaddieOttaway) November 15, 2020

The author and podcaster has only been in the camp a matter of hours but has already spoken about knickers, in detail, on a number of occasions and many are hailing her a legend for talking about what everyone is thinking.

Others are simply using her countless 'knicker' dropping statements to start a good old fashioned drinking game which didn't disappoint, with people clocking over four mentions of the under garment.

Nobody:



Giovanna Fletcher: knickers — Erica ⚡️ (@ericajfitz4_) November 15, 2020

One person wrote, "Does giovanna fletcher just love the word knickers or something" and another said, "Giovanna Fletcher has spoken candidly about her knickers twice in the past 20 minutes and I love her for it tbh."

Does giovanna fletcher just love the word knickers or something — Joel (@licketrisps) November 15, 2020

One person even tagged Giovanna's husband, the one and only Tom Fletcher from McFly, letting him know his wife is providing entertainment for whole households.

They wrote: "@TomFletcher we have a new counting game in our house, how many times can Giovanna say 'knickers' we are up to 4 so far. Love it."

We're already convinced she's going to be a crowd favourite with her cheerful and bubbly personality and many on Twitter already wanting to become friends with her.

@TomFletcher we have a new counting game in our house, how many times can Giovanna say 'knickers' we are up to 4 so far. 😂 love it. — Lisa Langford (@lisalangford5) November 15, 2020

She isn't the only camp mate getting roasted by viewers, as Holly Arnold MBE used her full title when introducing herself to the other camp mates and even Ant & Dec made a joke out of it!

To be fair, if we had an MBE, we would be dropping it into conversation at every possible moment!

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News