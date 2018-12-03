I’m A Celeb Hit With Fix Rumours After Malique Was Voted Off With His Backpack Already On

3 December 2018, 11:11

Fans think I'm A Celeb might be fixed.
Fans think I'm A Celeb might be fixed. Picture: I'm a Celebrity

Fans spotted that both he and Noel Edmonds already had their bags packed before they were voted off the show.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has been rocked by fix rumours after fans spotted that both Noel Edmonds and Malique Thompson-Dwyer had their backpacks ready before they were voted off the show.

I'm A Celebrity: Ant McPartlin 'Hits Back' At Claims He Scripts Holly & Dec's Jokes

On last night’s show, Malique was the only contestant with his rucksack already packed and on his back when the votes were announced, and fans had spotted that Noel also had his bag on his lap before he was voted out too.

Fans took to Twitter to question whether the contestants knew in advance who would be leaving the camp:

Despite this, some fans claimed they had seen a few other bags around the campfire, and that all the contestants are asked to pack their bags in case they are the one that will be voted off on the night.

A TV insider told the tabloids, “How the celebrities choose to pack up their bags before a vote is their choice. No one knows the outcome until Dec and Holly read it out."

We’ll be keeping an eye on the next eviction to see if there’s a pattern.

