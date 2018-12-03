I’m A Celeb Hit With Fix Rumours After Malique Was Voted Off With His Backpack Already On

Fans think I'm A Celeb might be fixed. Picture: I'm a Celebrity

Fans spotted that both he and Noel Edmonds already had their bags packed before they were voted off the show.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has been rocked by fix rumours after fans spotted that both Noel Edmonds and Malique Thompson-Dwyer had their backpacks ready before they were voted off the show.

On last night’s show, Malique was the only contestant with his rucksack already packed and on his back when the votes were announced, and fans had spotted that Noel also had his bag on his lap before he was voted out too.

Fans took to Twitter to question whether the contestants knew in advance who would be leaving the camp:

Noel and Malique both had their bags in hand and were the only ones to do so, is #imaceleb a fix? — Martin Walsh (@TheMalsh) December 2, 2018

Malique had his bag on his back ready to go?? Fix?? #imaceleb — Tomo Gaffney (@djtomog) December 2, 2018

Ok 2 days ago, Noel had his bag on his lap , ready to go.

Tonight Malique had his back pack on, ready to go !!

Pre warned or a fix ???#ImACeleb — Carol Eastty (@CarolEastty) December 2, 2018

confused on why both malique and noel had already got their stuff ready to go before holly and dec told them that they was leaving? i call a fix #ImACeleb⁠ ⁠ — Jade (@hideawaymcvey) December 2, 2018

Well I'm a celebs a fix, malique the only one with his back pack on before the result...What a joke 😂 #imaceleb #result — Ellie-may (@ellie_may19) December 2, 2018

@imacelebrity looks to be a total fix... Both Noel and Malique packed and ready to leave before @hollywills & @antanddec arrived #ImACeleb — Simon (@wrightstuff103) December 2, 2018

why did malique already have his stuff ready to go before holly and dec told him he was leaving? fix fix fix fix fix #ImACeleb — court (@courtneylouix) December 2, 2018

this is literally the most staged show ive watched 🤔 how is malique and noel having their bags with them when they’re about to leave the show🙂 #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/J6X97jaMdp — Iman (@_imaxn) December 3, 2018

@imacelebrity Can I Just Ask If The Camp Mates Know There Leaving This Year? Noel & Malique Had There Bags & Shirts On Ready To Leave!! #Confused 🙃🙃 — ♡..Gemma Davies..♡ (@Gezylou30) December 3, 2018

#ImACeleb can I just ask, when Noel was voted out he was the only one holding his bag, and last night Malique was the only one with his jacket and rucksack on, do they find out before we do 🤔 — Janet Turner (@janetturner65) December 3, 2018

Despite this, some fans claimed they had seen a few other bags around the campfire, and that all the contestants are asked to pack their bags in case they are the one that will be voted off on the night.

A TV insider told the tabloids, “How the celebrities choose to pack up their bags before a vote is their choice. No one knows the outcome until Dec and Holly read it out."

We’ll be keeping an eye on the next eviction to see if there’s a pattern.

