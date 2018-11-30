I'm A Celebrity: Ant McPartlin 'Hits Back' At Claims He Scripts Holly & Dec's Jokes

30 November 2018, 11:20

There's been a response after an ITV presenter claimed Ant McPartlin has scripted jokes for Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly on 'I'm A Celebrity' during his absence from this year's series.

Ant McPartlin's camp have hit back after an ITV presenter claimed that he had been scripting Holly Willoughby and Dec's jokes on I'm A Celebrity, saying they'd been 'informed' and could even 'see the hallmarks' of Ant's humour on the show.

I'm A Celebrity: How Much Is Holly Willoughby Being Paid? How Much Is Declan Donnelly?

TV weather forecaster Emma Jesson tweeted that she's 'informed' that:

"Ant was consulted for scripted Holly & Dec links for @imacelebrity series 2018...top move production team if this is the case, can see the hallmarks there".

TV Weather forecaster claimed she'd been told Ant McPartlin had been scripting 'I'm A Celeb' jokes
TV Weather forecaster claimed she'd been told Ant McPartlin had been scripting 'I'm A Celeb' jokes. Picture: Twitter

However, after a tabloid asked Ant's team for a comment, a source told them that this absolutely wasn't the case saying: "Ant has not be scripting I’m A Celebrity. He is currently in recovery and is not working at all".

It was revealed that Holly and Dec will reportedly be paid £2.5 million each for this year's series, and ITV bosses are said to have 'popped the champagne' upon seeing the open week viewing figures for the show, which has spiked since Holly was brought on board whilst Ant recovered.

