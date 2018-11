I’m A Celeb: Someone Has Dug Up Emily Atack's Tweet Criticising Helen Flanagan Who Appeared On The Show In 2012

She probably didn't think then she'd end up signing up for the show herself! Picture: ITV

Emily Atack took on the first Bushtucker Trial of the series on last night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The Inbetweeners star even managed to bag nine stars and feed her camp - but it wasn’t easy! And there were definitely some screams.

In fact, some viewers likened her to Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan who appeared on the show in 2012.

One viewer wrote: “Watch Emily be the new Helen Flanagan, she’ll be doing every trial for the next 10 days.”

Another added: “Why can I see that Emily Atack being the next Helen Flanagan/Gillian McKeith?”

However, a tweet of Emily’s has now resurfaced showing her criticising Helen for being so dramatic.

Helen, go home for gods sake. #imaceleb — Emily Atack (@EmAtack) November 17, 2012

It reads: “Helen, go home for gods sake. #imaceleb.”

This story is a reminder for everyone to be careful what you tweet, incase you end up becoming a celeb and getting sent into the jungle!