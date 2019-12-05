I’m A Celeb Will Feature Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Kevin Hart Tonight In A Special Cameo

5 December 2019, 09:07 | Updated: 5 December 2019, 09:10

I'm A Celeb campmates will see 'The Rock' and Kevin Hart in the jungle on Thursday night
I'm A Celeb campmates will see 'The Rock' and Kevin Hart in the jungle on Thursday night. Picture: ITV / GETTY

Thursday evening’s I’m A Celeb will feature a cameo from actors Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

In a brand new move from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates will see A-listers Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart deliver them an important message ahead of the stars’ Jumaji-themed Dingo Dollar Challenge.

The Rock and Kevin Hart’s brief cameo will be promoting their second Jumanji film.

A source told The Mirror: “Dwayne Johnson will appear at the start of the challenge to brief the two celebrities via a pre-recorded video message with Kevin Hart.”

While fans will no doubt be thrilled to see the actors make a brief appearance on the ITV show, we’d love to see the stars take on the jungle itself.

The third week of I’m A Celeb has seen a few celebrities start to leave the camp ahead of the final on 8 December.

Ian Wright left the show on Wednesday evening’s programme, after James Haskell and Andrew Maxwell exited earlier on in the week.

Viewers have been hooked on the jungle antics this year, especially as Caitlyn Jenner continues to spill the tea on the Kardashian family.

Caitlyn Jenner is a firm favourite to win I'm A Celeb
Caitlyn Jenner is a firm favourite to win I'm A Celeb. Picture: Shutterstock

Her most recent admission was about the OJ Simpson trial, as Kate Garraway quizzed the reality TV star on the world-famous case.

Kate asked: "It was the first time that anybody saw anything like it, you were at the heart of it weren’t you?"

The 70-year-old TV star responded, saying: “I saw Nicole two days before she was murdered, it was Kris’ best friend, we were right in the middle of it. Her [Kris] ex-husband Robert, OJ was the best man at their wedding.

“It was a bad time for everybody, very difficult, We knew what happened and this trial was a joke and when the verdict came down Kris just turned around to me and goes ‘we should have listened to Nicole from the beginning, she was right.’”

Viewers are hoping Caitlyn will reach the final of the show.

