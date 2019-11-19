Roman Kemp Accused Of 'Prejudice' By Adele Roberts Over Jane McDonald Photo

Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts have been pitted against one another after the pair came to a disagreement over the Jane Mcdonald luxury item.

I'm A Celeb's Adele Roberts accused Roman Kemp of 'prejudice' over his confusion as to why her luxury item was a framed photo of Loose Women star Jane Macdonald.

The I'm A Celeb camp had it's first taste of a little 'friction' as Ant McPartlin put it after a joke about the photo was taken the wrong way by Adele.

Roman and Adele talk about the Jane Mcdonald photo in the jungle. Picture: ITV/Im A Celeb

Kate Garraway commented on the snap and said “Jane McDonald is looking over us, can you think of a song of hers?” Adele responded saying, “I know her off Loose Women, I don’t know her actual songs but I know her from the cruising show when she does covers.”

Myles and Roman laughed and said “No one knows what she does" with Roman adding, ‘She’s a legend is she? Name a song?” With Kate unable to come up with an answer, Myles and Roman continued to chuckle.

Roman continued, “It’s just random mate" with Adele responding, “But if I had brought in a picture of Ru-Paul would you have the same reaction?”

With Roman reiterating that he just found it random, Adele accused Roman by saying, “That’s prejudice, I’m allowed to like what I want.”

Realising that he may have upset Adele, Ro apologised to Adele, "I wasn’t saying that at all, I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to - I like the picture being there.”

The pair quickly patched it up with a hug too, n'aww. Fans also had a their say on what they thought about the chat...

DID ROMAN SERIOUSLY JUST HAVE TO APOLOGISE FOR LAUGHING AT THE FACT ADELE'S LUXURY ITEM IS A PHOTO OF JANE MCDONALD LMAOOO #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/qEouBoujnL — 𝑔 𝓀 ♡ (@georgiaakiddx) November 19, 2019

Did Adele really just say it’s prejudice that Roman finds the picture of Jane McDonald random???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Re8fZo4865 — mimi (@mimgobe) November 19, 2019

