Roman Kemp Accused Of 'Prejudice' By Adele Roberts Over Jane McDonald Photo

19 November 2019, 22:38 | Updated: 19 November 2019, 22:45

Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts have been pitted against one another after the pair came to a disagreement over the Jane Mcdonald luxury item.

I'm A Celeb's Adele Roberts accused Roman Kemp of 'prejudice' over his confusion as to why her luxury item was a framed photo of Loose Women star Jane Macdonald.

The I'm A Celeb camp had it's first taste of a little 'friction' as Ant McPartlin put it after a joke about the photo was taken the wrong way by Adele.

I'm A Celeb: Roman Kemp Shares Touching Moment With His Childhood Hero Ian Wright

Roman and Adele talk about the Jane Mcdonald photo in the jungle
Roman and Adele talk about the Jane Mcdonald photo in the jungle. Picture: ITV/Im A Celeb

Kate Garraway commented on the snap and said “Jane McDonald is looking over us, can you think of a song of hers?” Adele responded saying, “I know her off Loose Women, I don’t know her actual songs but I know her from the cruising show when she does covers.”

Myles and Roman laughed and said “No one knows what she does" with Roman adding, ‘She’s a legend is she? Name a song?” With Kate unable to come up with an answer, Myles and Roman continued to chuckle.

Roman continued, “It’s just random mate" with Adele responding, “But if I had brought in a picture of Ru-Paul would you have the same reaction?”

With Roman reiterating that he just found it random, Adele accused Roman by saying, “That’s prejudice, I’m allowed to like what I want.”

Realising that he may have upset Adele, Ro apologised to Adele, "I wasn’t saying that at all, I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to - I like the picture being there.”

The pair quickly patched it up with a hug too, n'aww. Fans also had a their say on what they thought about the chat...

Download our app to keep up to date with Roman in the I'm A Celeb jungle!

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Roman Kemp talks to Ian Wright and Myles on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb: Roman Kemp Shares Touching Moment With His Childhood Hero Ian Wright
Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie Flury have been dating since 2018

Who Is Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury? Everything From Her Instagram, Job & Their Dog
Nadine Coyle spilled about her time in Girls Aloud

What Happened To Girls Aloud As Nadine Coyle Tells I'm A Celeb Co-Stars Why They're Not Friends
Roman Kemp is being inundated with thirsty tweets

Roman Kemp Inundated With Thirsty Tweets During I’m A Celebrity: 'His Morning Hair Is Unreal'
Who's single on I'm A Celebrity 2019?

Who's Single On I'm A Celebrity 2019? Roman Kemp's Girlfriend & Jacqueline Jossa's Husband Revealed
Roman Kemp opened up about George Michael

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Says God Father George Michael Would Compete With His Parents’ Christmas Presents As He Opens Up On His Family Bond

Hot On Capital

Camila Cabello dished on her tour life with Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello Regrets Not Having More ‘Crazy Nights’ With Taylor Swift On Reputation Tour
Jesy Nelson wasn't her typical spritely self in Little Mix's Christmas announcement clip

Little Mix Fans Express Concern For Jesy Nelson As She Remains Silent During Christmas Song Announcement Video

Little Mix

Kylie Cosmetics is worth $1.2 billion

Kylie Jenner Fans Defend Her ‘Self-Made Billionaire’ Status After Selling Majority Stake Of Cosmetics Line For £460m
Selena Gomez has put the feud rumours to bed

Selena Gomez Clears Up Bella Hadid ‘Drama’ Rumours After 'That Sucks' Comment On Model's Photo

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift is allowed to sing her old songs at the AMAs

Taylor Swift Is Now Allowed To Perform Her Old Songs At The American Music Awards

Taylor Swift

Strangers Things 4 plot points leaked in audition tape

Leaked Stranger Things Audition Reveals Season 4 Spoilers And Script

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Kiosk Kev has replaced Kiosk Keith on I'm A Celeb 2018

Kiosk Kev Has Replaced Kiosk Keith On I'm A Celeb 2019

The five star hotel is a short drive away from the camp

Where Do I’m A Celebrity Contestants Stay After They Leave The Jungle? A Look Into The Five-Star Luxury Hotel
The rumoured Celebs Go Dating includes a Spice Girl and Love Islander

Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Ex TOWIE Star Amy Childs
Dec was seen with a burn on the opening episode of I'm A Celebrity...

Declan Donnelly Clears Up Confusion About Injury On Arm During I'm A Celebrity...
James Haskell is married to the daughter of Richard and Judy Madeley

Who Is 'I'm A Celebrity' Star James Haskell's Famous Wife? Inside Marriage To Chloe Madeley
Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle set for I'm A Celeb 2019

I'm A Celebrity's Nadine Coyle: Nationality, Age & Net Worth As Girls Aloud Bandmate 'Surprised' At Jungle Stint