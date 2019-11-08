Harry Potter's Tom Felton & Matthew Lewis Just Had A Hilarious Exchange On Instagram

8 November 2019, 17:17

The Harry Potter stars have joked about ageing
The Harry Potter stars have joked about ageing. Picture: Instagram

Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis are too much.

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis just had the best Instagram exchange and fans can't get enough of it.

It all started when Tom, who played Draco Malfoy, shared a picture of himself standing next to a younger photo as the HP character, saying: “Agings a b*tch.”

Neville Longbottom’s character, Matthew, replied, saying: “Speak for yourself lad!”

Emma Watson Praised For Saying She's 'Self-Partnered' Not Single

Fans couldn’t get enough of Matt’s joke as it's been widely reported that he had a huge glow-up years after making the famous movies.

One wrote: “haha I’m dying. This is too good.”

“You win the Hogwarts house cup,” added another.

Fans are happy to see the Harry Potter cast keeping in touch.

However, Matt isn’t the only one Tom seems to be interacting with, as he was recently rumoured to be dating Emma Watson.

View this post on Instagram

Agings a bitch

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

Emma, who played Hermione Granger, has posted several cute snaps this year of the pair hanging out, skateboarding and playing guitar.

Naturally, fans were hoping for the romance rumours to be true so they could live our their Hermione/Draco fantasy.

However, the 29-year-old actress recently revealed she isn't seeing anybody and likes to refer to herself as ‘self-partnered’, not single.

Emma spoke to British Vogue about the pressures of turning 30, saying: “If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.

“It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Fans have supported the star and we have no choice but to join them!

