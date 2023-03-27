Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Erin Darke

27 March 2023, 11:55

Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first baby with his long-term partner Erin Darke
Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first baby with his long-term partner Erin Darke. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

There’s another Harry Potter baby on the way!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe is set to become a dad as his girlfriend Erin Darke is pregnant with their first baby!

The British star, 33, and his American girlfriend, 38, are said to be thrilled about expecting their first little one together.

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And More

A spokesman for Daniel confirmed the news, while a source close to the couple told this tabloid: “Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three.

“They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first baby
Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first baby. Picture: Alamy

Daniel and Erin have been dating for a decade after first meeting on the set of their movie, Kill Your Darlings, in 2013.

The pair worked together on the film, where they played love interests.

They went public with their romance a year later and have been going strong since.

In 2020, Daniel sweetly recalled the first time they met, telling People TV’s Couch Surfing series: “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other."

Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame after playing Harry Potter in the hugely popular film series
Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame after playing Harry Potter in the hugely popular film series. Picture: Alamy
Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke have been together for 10 years
Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke have been together for 10 years. Picture: Alamy

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," he added.

Daniel isn’t the first Harry Potter star to become a dad after his co-star Rupert Grint, who played Harry’s BFF Ron Weasley, welcomed his daughter Wednesday in May 2020 with his long-term girlfriend and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress Georgia Groome.

Meanwhile, Daniel’s former co-stars Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson, and Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown, are amongst the Hogwarts alum who have welcomed children too.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of Taylor Swift's tour outfits

Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wears On The Eras Tour

Features

The confirmed line-up for I'm A Celebrity...South Africa

I’m A Celebrity 2023 South Africa: The Confirmed Line-Up Of Contestants

Are Selena and Zayn dating?

Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Rumoured To Be Dating After They Were 'Spotted Kissing'

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 have been confirmed by Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And More

TV & Film

Eurovision 2023 will be screened in cinemas across the UK

Eurovision 2023 To Be Shown Live In Cinemas For The First Time

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star