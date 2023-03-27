Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first baby with his long-term partner Erin Darke. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

There’s another Harry Potter baby on the way!

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe is set to become a dad as his girlfriend Erin Darke is pregnant with their first baby!

The British star, 33, and his American girlfriend, 38, are said to be thrilled about expecting their first little one together.

A spokesman for Daniel confirmed the news, while a source close to the couple told this tabloid: “Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three.

“They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first baby. Picture: Alamy

Daniel and Erin have been dating for a decade after first meeting on the set of their movie, Kill Your Darlings, in 2013.

The pair worked together on the film, where they played love interests.

They went public with their romance a year later and have been going strong since.

In 2020, Daniel sweetly recalled the first time they met, telling People TV’s Couch Surfing series: “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other."

Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame after playing Harry Potter in the hugely popular film series. Picture: Alamy

Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke have been together for 10 years. Picture: Alamy

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," he added.

Daniel isn’t the first Harry Potter star to become a dad after his co-star Rupert Grint, who played Harry’s BFF Ron Weasley, welcomed his daughter Wednesday in May 2020 with his long-term girlfriend and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress Georgia Groome.

Meanwhile, Daniel’s former co-stars Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson, and Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown, are amongst the Hogwarts alum who have welcomed children too.

